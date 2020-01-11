The 2020 Mazda MX-5 priced from £23,795 is on sale now and arrives in dealerships in February.

Choice of 1.5-litre 132ps and 2.0-litre 184ps Skyactiv-G engines across both body styles.

2020 Mazda MX-5 sees the debut of the new range-topping GT Sport Tech grade.

The updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 is now available to order with both the Convertible and RF Retractable Fastback arriving in dealerships in February. Featuring a 10-model line-up – four Convertibles and six RFs – the 132ps 1.5-litre Convertible is offered in SE-L and Sport trim, while the 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine is matched to Sport Tech and the new range-topping GT Sport Tech trim. As with the Convertible, SE-L and Sport trim RF’s are powered by the 1.5-litre engine, while Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech come with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine. In addition, 2.0-litre RFs in both trim levels come with the option to choose an automatic gearbox.

New for the 2020 Mazda MX-5, the GT Sport Tech flagship model is marked out by 17-inch BBS alloy wheels and Burgundy Nappa leather seats, while across the whole range the MX-5 is available with Polymetal Grey Metallic paint for the first time. The updated version of Mazda’s sports car also benefits from extra standard safety equipment: from Sport models and above, the MX-5 features Front Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert. While Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera are standard on Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech models.

As you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 retains the same award-winning mechanical set up as before. Introduced in September 2018, the updated 184ps version of the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine features lighter pistons and con-rod, plus upgraded camshafts, exhaust valves, fuel injectors, throttle valve and air intake, all of which increase performance over the 160ps version that featured in the fourth-generation MX-5 at launch in 2015. As a result, the engine has a redline of 7,500rpm. In addition with higher fuel pressure and more efficient combustion than the 160ps version, there’s an increase in torque across the rev range, while peak torque rises by 5Nm.

Compared to the 160ps version, the Convertible’s 0-62mph performance improved by 0.8 of a second to 6.5seconds, while manual and automatic RF models are 0.6 and 0.5 seconds faster. In addition, the tuned main silencer delivers a more powerful engine note. As before 2.0-litre cars with the manual gearbox have a front strut brace, limited slip differential and Bilstein dampers.

Helped by the MX-5’s lightness, performance hasn’t come at the cost of efficiency, as fully homologated to the WLTP/RDE test cycle, while the introduction of Mazda’s i-ELOOP and i-stop kinetic recovery and stop-start technology as standard across both engines ensures the MX-5 is more economical than ever.

Across all models in the range, the 2020 MX-5 features telescopic steering adjustment to further enhance driver comfort and improve the famous Jinba Ittai ‘car-and-driver as one’ ethos that sits at the heart of the MX-5 experience. As you would expect of a car that was named World Car Design of the Year on its debut, the styling of the MX-5 has been left alone.

Masashi Nakayama, program manager and chief designer for the MX-5, said “the key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was ‘Innovate in order to preserve’, and I strongly believe that this model’s ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history. We intend to keep refining the car, seeking out new ways to make it even more thrilling and satisfying to drive, so it can continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon.”

Commenting on the 2020 Mazda MX-5, Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson said, “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

Adding, “Our engineers have created a sports car that incorporates our ground-breaking Skyactiv technology, modern safety and superb efficiency with the driver focused enjoyment for which the MX-5 is loved. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for 30 years and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car.”