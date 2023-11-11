  • Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Education

New health course for armed forces community launches at Sunderland

ByPressoffice

Nov 11, 2023 #University of Sunderland; Catterick Garrison; Simone Bedford
2023pr136pic1University of Sunderland’s new health course launch at Catterick Garrison

“The unique selling point of this exciting new programme is that it was designed by serving personnel and veterans.”

As we prepare to mark Remembrance Day – a new course to help military personnel all over the world progress onto a career in health has launched at the University of Sunderland.

Since being awarded the Armed Forces Gold Covenant in 2020, the University has worked closely with the Defence Medical Academy to identify service needs for serving military personnel and veterans, and have developed a new Certificate of Higher Education in Health.

The online programme, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, is for serving personnel, service leavers, veterans, reservists, and families in the armed forces community, who want to enhance their careers by undertaking a recognised qualification.

On completion, graduates will have achieved enough credits to gain entry to one of the University’s health-related degrees or use it to develop their careers.

Simone Bedford, Associate Head of Nursing and Health Sciences (Blended Learning MNurse and Midwifery) at the University and a Royal Air Force Veteran herself, said: “I am passionate about supporting the armed forces community in developing skills that will enable them to succeed in their military service or transition to civilian life, in particular, those who are keen to develop their skills in the health setting.”

Simone, who is also Chair of Veterans and Reservists Staff Network and an Armed Forces Champion for the University, added: “The unique selling point of this exciting new programme is that it was designed by serving personnel (regular and reservist) and veterans, and it is delivered and supported by a team of experienced academics with a military background.

“The academic team here at the University of Sunderland understand the nature and complexity of studying while working and offers a high standard of support to all students.”

The programme, which officially launched at an event at Catterick Garrison’s Community Hub on November 1, will welcome its first students in January 2024.

Find more information about the course and how to apply here.

By Pressoffice

Related Post

Awards Education
Global award for academic’s research breaking education language barriers
Nov 11, 2023 Pressoffice
Education Health North East
University rises to challenge in bid to strengthen NHS for future generations
Nov 10, 2023 Pressoffice
Arts & Culture Education Entertainment
Billy Elliot writer to receive Honorary award from the University of Sunderland
Nov 9, 2023 Pressoffice

You missed

Awards Education
Education
Business
Business