NEW LAWYER SAYS “I DO” TO SUNDERLAND SOLICITORS…

Jun 8, 2023

THE HONEYMOON period is definitely over for the newest member of a leading North East law firm – but it has nothing to do with his job.

Matthew Lockey has joined the Family Law team at Sunderland’s Richard Reed Solicitors, coming straight to his new post after his recent marriage.

The lawyer barely had time to get over his jetlag before coming back to his native Sunderland and, despite only having been in post for a matter of weeks, already feels like “part of the family.”

“I previously worked in Teesside and Darlington but I’m from Sunderland so it’s nice to be back in the city,” said Matthew, who completed his law degree at the University of York and then went on to achieve a Masters in Law at Northumbria University.

“I was looking for a change that was closer to home and this was the perfect job. I feel like I’ve joined a family, everyone has been so welcoming. It’s a very warm and friendly place to work and of course it has a brilliant legal reputation.”

Matthew advises on divorce and separation following a relationship breakdown, the associated financial issues and legal settlements, and also matters relating to children.

“I always wanted to practice in family law, you get to work closely with your clients and understand the issues they are facing, even though it can sometimes be quite challenging, particularly with emotions running high,” he said.

“But there is a really strong team at Richard Reed so there’s always a lot of support if you should need it.”

When not at work, Matthew is a keen sportsman, playing both football and cricket.

He also teaches music locally at Seaham Music Academy, having first started playing piano at primary school before taking up both the clarinet and the saxophone.

“It’s something I’ve always absolutely loved as a hobby and getting the opportunity to now also teach music is very rewarding,” he said.

Sarah Reid, Managing Director of Richard Reed said they were delighted to welcome Matthew to the practice.

“Matthew has only been with us for a few weeks but he’s fitted in really well and we know he is going to be an asset to our busy Family Law team,” Sarah said.

Richard Reed Solicitors is based at Frederick Street, Sunderland and operates across all areas of personal and business law.

For further information visit www.richardreed.co.uk

