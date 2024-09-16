New Managing Partner to take the helm at North East law firm in 2025

Anthony Evans and Jason Wainwright.

Muckle LLP, an award-winning regional law firm in the North East and Cumbria, today announced plans for a change in leadership as it enters an exciting new chapter in its history.

After leading the firm through 10 years of continued growth, the current Managing Partner, Jason Wainwright, has decided to step down on 31 March 2025. Jason will remain with the firm, continuing to contribute as part of its growing Equity Partner group.

Muckle will then embark on a new leadership phase with current head of Corporate, Anthony Evans, taking over as Managing Partner from 1 April 2025.

Jason, who took on the Managing Partner role in 2015, had always planned to lead for no more than a decade. Over his tenure, he has overseen the remarkable success and transformation of the firm. Muckle has recently enjoyed consecutive years of double-digit growth, increased turnover and profit and earned numerous accolades, including North East Business of the Year and Best Place to Work, at the North East Business Awards 2023.

A key advocate for the firm’s people, Jason has spearheaded initiatives that strengthened the culture, earning Investors in People Platinum status. Last year, along with Senior Partner Hugh Welch, he also led Muckle to prestigious B Corp Certification – the first North East and Cumbria law firm to achieve the status -in recognition of its ongoing social, environmental, transparency and accountability commitment.

Reflecting on his time as Managing Partner, Jason Wainwright stated: “After nearly a decade of leading this incredible group of people, I am proud of everything we’ve achieved together. We’ve built a strong strategy for growth, significantly increased our market share and developed new and growing teams. This success has boosted financial performance and allowed us to invest in our people and local communities, building a progressive culture that makes Muckle such a great place to work.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible people, loyal clients, and valued partners. I’m confident Anthony will continue to drive the firm’s success and develop our people-first culture, and I look forward to supporting this planned transition by remaining part of our Equity Partner group for many years to come.”

As head of Corporate, Anthony Evans has been a central figure in the firm’s recent success. His experience, client-focused approach, and deep understanding of the business, together with an impressive 11% annual growth in corporate in the last financial year, make him the ideal candidate to lead Muckle into its next growth phase. He will work closely with Jason over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

Anthony commented: “It is a massive privilege to take over as Managing Partner from Jason, under whose leadership we have achieved such an incredible amount over the last ten years. We have never been in a stronger position as a business and as a team. We will continue to build on this success, ensuring that this is a great place for our people to work and develop their careers, providing excellent client service and continuing our journey as a B Corp organisation contributing to our local communities. I am excited to be able to take the firm forward into our next chapter.”

Renowned regional dealmaker Philip Claire will take over as head of Corporate from 01 April 2025.

As Muckle looks to the future, this planned leadership change reflects its ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and community impact. The firm remains dedicated to delivering outstanding service to clients, being a force for good in the community and developing outstanding talent in the North East and Cumbria.