Renault reveals its vision for the future – the Mégane eVision concept car

Unveiled at the inaugural eWays event, a forum dedicated to the future of electric mobility

Production version of Mégane eVision will be the first Renault to use advanced new CMF-EV platform

CMF-EV is the new dedicated modular platform for electric vehicles

By 2030, Groupe Renault aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2010 and is committed to achieving zero a C02 impact by 2050

Full details of the Renault eWays event: https://easyelectriclife.groupe.renault.com/en/eways/

Groupe Renault is looking to the future of electric mobility with its inaugural eWays event, running from 15th to 27th October 2020. Renault eWays is a forum dedicated to exploring not only the future of electric vehicles and mobility, but also cities and technology. A series of press conferences, world premieres and panel discussions will make full use of the company’s extensive experience in electrification, from design and innovation to manufacturing and sales.

Today, Renault is revealing the next step in the brand’s broadening electrified vision with the Mégane eVision – an innovative concept car previewing the latest in the line of Renault electric vehicles, based on the new modular CMF-EV platform.

The Mégane eVision makes the most of the new platform which has been designed by the Alliance. This dynamic hatchback features one of the thinnest batteries on the market and a new ultra-compact powertrain providing a more spacious interior layout.

Its sophisticated features and lighting signature accentuate the modern look of the car, moving things in a new direction for electric vehicles in use, size and design, as well as energy efficiency.

The production version of the Mégane eVision is set to be introduced in the UK in 2022 and represents the reinvention of the compact hatchback – a sector the Mégane has been firmly placed in for 25 years. The Mégane eVision combines emotional design with an innovative interior and highly technical powertrain, promising enhanced driving pleasure, comfort and interior space as the Mégane always has done.

Luca De Meo, CEO, Groupe Renault, said: “Thanks to our brand-new Alliance platform CMF-EV, we broke the rules of size, use, design and energy efficiency to imagine the Mégane eVision show-car. We fully leveraged the potential of pure electric platform to re-invent the classical hatchback in an emotional way. With the thinnest battery on the market, a 4.21-metre compact body offering the roominess of a C-segment vehicle, The Mégane eVision is a masterpiece of packaging. We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future. Mégane eVision reinvents Mégane, and Renault reinvents Renault. This is just the beginning; a whole new generation of innovation-packed electric vehicles is to come.”

Vision – a new generation of electric vehicles

Renault is able to draw upon 10 years of expertise and experience in designing, manufacturing and selling electric vehicles, bringing the advantages of more efficient, cleaner vehicles to the masses. Since 2010, more than 300,000 electric vehicles have been sold in Europe, leading the sector and attracting an increasing number of customers thanks to models like ZOE, Twizy, Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. This is likely to expand further with the production version of the Mégane eVision, the first in a whole range of electric cars that will provide a wider choice of vehicles to suit different uses more than ever before.

Earlier this year, Renault unveiled the innovative Renault MORPHOZ concept – a versatile, modular and autonomous electric concept car – which demonstrated a vision of what this change could look like.

Today, the Mégane eVision represents Renault’s next steps in the future of electric mobility with the next generation of vehicles featuring cutting edge services and forming part of an ongoing plan to improve the electric ecosystem to benefit all in the move to electric vehicles.

Part of this plan involves the development of smart charging solutions to support the stability of the electrical grid and reduce costs for owners. Charging will be triggered at the optimum time to avoid overloading the grid and promote the use of renewable energy. Also under development is vehicle to grid (V2G) technology that allows a parked vehicle to transfer excess energy from its battery to the grid.

CMF-EV – a modular electric platform

The Mégane eVision – and the production car it previews – is the first Renault vehicle to make use of the new CMF-EV (Common Module Family – Electric Vehicle) platform.

This new platform was specifically designed by the Alliance and has been rigorously tested over three million kilometres in France and Japan. The future electric vehicles that will sit on this platform will benefit from innovations in energy management, interior space and the onboard experience. The CMF-EV platform accommodates a variety of vehicle bodies – from low saloons to larger SUVs – with different modular batteries can be fitted vertically and horizontally.

What will be consistent across all vehicles based on the CMF-EV platform is a flat floor, boosting interior practicality and modularity thanks to the lack of an exhaust system or standard transmission, making room for a more versatile cabin.

It is also modular in length with a wheelbase up to 2.77m available, offering vast scope for vehicles with more powerful batteries and longer driving range. The flexibility of the CMF-EV platform is further demonstrated by the ability to accommodate a second rear engine for more powerful four-wheel drive models.

The engine compartment is more compact when compared with traditional combustion-engined vehicles, enabling an extended wheelbase with wheels pushed further to the edges of the vehicle, resulting in a much roomier cabin environment as well as more aesthetic design.

Slimline batteries located beneath the floor of the vehicle ensure a low centre of gravity for a responsive and engaging driving experience, while the more powerful batteries enable a longer driving range and reduced charging times. An innovative feature of these newly designed batteries is that they are structural and form an integral part of the car, helping to absorb energy in the event of a side collision.

The battery thickness can be altered in order to best suit the car, meaning particular models can be designed to be perfectly fit for purpose. For example, a compact vehicle can be truly compact, while remaining highly efficient with increased driving range and improved energy efficiency.

An advanced system for managing battery temperature has been developed for the CMF-EV platform. An optimised water-cooling Energy Recovery System has been developed for the engine, battery and passenger compartment, capturing the heat of the engine and battery to heat the passenger compartment without using energy from the battery. This ensures the driving range is not impacted by cold weather, maximising all available energy.

Renault Mégane eVision

The Mégane eVision is a dynamic hatchback combining design cues inspired by city cars, SUVs and even coupes. Its muscular and low stance makes it highly aerodynamic and is finished off with detailed design elements and large alloy wheels. It previews Renault’s future family of electric cars combining character, efficiency and passenger comfort.

The Mégane eVision takes the best parts of the CMF-EV platform and traditional Renault nameplate and sets it firmly in the future. The hatchback body houses one of the thinnest batteries on the market and an ultra-compact powertrain that gives an exceptionally roomy interior in a compact footprint (just 4.21 metres). The 60kWh battery ensures long driving range, while its low, aerodynamic body significantly reduces consumption. DC charging – up to 130kW – allows for faster charging. This all combines to ensure the Megane eVision delivers the kind of performance and range expected of a much larger, more expensive electric car while retaining a highly practical yet compact exterior.

Exterior

The exterior design of the Mégane eVision is a modern interpretation and reinvention of the Mégane name – and the family car more widely. It takes inspiration and details from the MORPHOZ concept car with sophisticated and aerodynamic features, combined with soft, flowing lines and precise details. The large wheels, body height and robust design are reminiscent of an SUV, while short overhangs and long wheelbase ensure a compact look, set off by a sporty spoiler and aluminium diffuser.

At the front, the Mégane eVision boasts a highly sculpted design featuring air inlets located on the lower part of the front fascia, while slimline and vibrant LED Matrix lights are joined together by a 3D display. At the centre, an illuminated Renault logo highlights the electric motor, while a transparent charging socket with illumination shows the level of charge on the vehicle.

Inspired by the MORPHOZ concept, smooth, flush grilles are fitted on the lower part of the front end and on the sides of the vehicle, while side air scoops on the lower part of the front bumper create an air curtain and promote aerodynamic flow around the wheel arches.

The floating roof is finished in a unique gold colour gradient that starts from the front windscreen pillar, giving an impression of lightness, accentuating the car’s sleek profile. The highly sculpted bonnet features two air inlets, enhancing the illuminated Renault logo, 20-inch alloy wheels are finished in the shape of propellor blades.

The outer part of the wheel is enclosed and aligned with the bodywork for increased aerodynamics and efficiency, while also improving refinement. Shaded decorative lines echo the finish on the lower grilles at the front of the car, complemented by smooth glossy black wheel arches.

At the rear of the Mégane eVision, an assertive presence is accentuated by a light strip running the full width of the vehicle, circling the Renault logo. Crossing beams of LEDs create a shimmering effect bringing sophistication, complementing the dynamic, flowing silhouette.

Even the Mégane script at the rear of the vehicle is unique. The graphic finish of the “e” at the end of the name is different, symbolic of its electric engine, while the E-TECH badging features the same gold colour as the roof, with black parallel lines as found on the 1972 Renault logo designed by Victor Vasarely.

The Mégane eVision is finished in a two-tone paint scheme with body work in Slate Grey Matt and a roof in Gold, bringing a vibrant touch to the brand’s traditional yellow and reminiscent of other metallic shades from previous Renault concept cars. The Gold colour is also found on the air scoops on the front bumper and brake calipers.

Interior

The interior of the Mégane eVision showcases Renault’s LIVINGTECH technological ecosystem, an intuitive and smart interior environment that focuses on interacting with the passengers and catering to their needs and usage.

Before entering the vehicle, the driver is greeted by a welcome sequence and lighting signature, while new light effects appear when approaching the vehicle, bringing the contours of the vehicle to life, while the door handles emerge from the body work automatically.

Inside, the CMF-EV platform affords a spacious and modular interior, maximising space in the front and the rear with a flat floor, offering the kind of space normally expected in a much larger vehicle, but in a compact hatchback. A slim and sleek LIVINGSCREEN instrument panel is found at the front, forming part of the interior that combines design and practicality, with striking touches such as illuminated edges.

Technical

In addition to offering a wide range of highly reliable cars, the CMF-EV platform allows significant progress in the performance, range and comfort of future electric vehicles.

The lower centre of gravity improves road-holding and gives the opportunity to focus on the fun aspect of Renault’s future electric vehicles. With an extended wheelbase, a shorter steering ratio and multi-arm rear axle, the steering and frame gain extra flexibility and onboard comfort is increased.

The electric motor is one of the most powerful in the Renault range of any fuel type, delivering 160kW of power (equivalent to 217hp) and 300Nm of torque, delivering acceleration from 0-62mph in under eight seconds.

The large 60kWh battery is equipped with DC charging (up to 130kW), delivering impressive range along with fast charging and ensuring drivers are able to cover long distances with quick top-ups available when required for added convenience.

Mégane eVision in numbers:

Length: 4,210mm

Width: 1,800mm

Height: 1,505mm

Wheelbase: 2,700mm

Wheels: 20 inches

Tyres: Continental 245/40 ZR 20

Weight: 1,650kg

Engine: 160kW (217hp) wound-rotor electric engine

Transmission: 4×2

Drive: Front-wheel drive

Charge: AC up to 22kW, DC up to 130kW

Batteries: 60kWh – 400V