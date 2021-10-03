Recognised as a full winter tyre but engineered for outstanding year-round performance

Best-in-class dry road, wet road and snow braking (see Editors’ Notes) – ideal for the cold, wet and often snowy British winter

Innovative technologies ensures high performance throughout the whole life of the tyre, right down to its tread depth marker

Long lasting with low rolling resistance saves on fuel/energy and materials

Michelin has launched the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2, one of the most versatile tyres available to UK drivers.

Building on the success of the CrossClimate+, Michelin’s new-generation All-Season tyre combines the benefits of a summer tyre in terms of wet and dry braking performance; energy efficiency and longevity, with the traction and braking benefits of a winter tyre in terms of wet weather grip and driving on snow or in low temperature conditions. This makes it an ideal choice for many UK drivers, especially in areas prone to more extreme weather events.

The 3PMSF (3-Peak-Mountain with Snow Flake) logo on MICHELIN CrossClimate 2’s sidewalls confirms that it can be used in winter in countries where winter tyres are mandatory. This means that for drivers who take their vehicles to mainland Europe during the winter months, for skiing holidays for example, there will be no need to swap onto winter tyres, and back again, each year.

Available in 105 sizes – a 40% increase compared to its processor – for vehicles with 15- to 20-inches wheels, the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 packs an innovative combination of advanced technologies across all of its components, but particularly its compounds and tread, allowing it to deliver lasting high performance from the first mile to the last i.e. all the way down to the legal minimum tread depth. MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 – both new and worn – came out on top in six out of nine tests (chiefly braking and traction performance tests) in 2020 and 2021 (see Editors’ Notes).

MICHELIN CrossClimate 2’s compounds and stepped sipes also help it offers outstanding mileage by reducing rolling resistance (comparable to that of a standard tyre) and prolonging tyre life. That, in turn, reduces fuel/energy consumption, lowers CO2 emissions and maximises tyre-replacement intervals meaning fewer raw materials are consumed and less waste overall.

Scott Clark , Executive Vice-President, Automotive, Motorsport and member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee, commented,

“Since its launch, the original MICHELIN CrossClimate has had a radical effect on the European All-Season tyre market, which has since enjoyed annual growth in excess of 19%*, in addition to being the only segment to have kept growing during lockdown^.”

“Over the next five years, it is expected to expand at a rate of more than 16%* per year. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, the Michelin CrossClimate 2 is a further illustration of the Group’s All-Sustainable strategy.”

MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 range is manufactured exclusively in seven European factories, notably in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

