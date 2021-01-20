Updated line-up for Juke in 2021 including new Euro 6D-full engine with improved efficiency

Nissan creates Juke-inspired Happy Holiday Playlist to lift moods and bring cheer on the road or at home during the holiday season

Motorists can experience the eclectic playlist in crystal-clear quality with Juke’s Bose Personal Plus audio system



LONDON, UK (14 December 2020) — As the Juke line-up receives a new Euro 6D-full engine that delivers improved efficiency, Nissan is amping up the winter season with an upbeat holiday playlist available to stream on Spotify.

The Juke’s new engine is Nissan’s highly efficient and advanced DIG-T 114 petrol engine. With output at 114PS (113bhp), it delivers 200Nm of torque – an improvement on the current engine without the need for overboost technology – while CO 2 emissions are on average 1g/km lower.

The Juke’s grade structure remains the same, although prices have been adjusted upwards by £500 to reflect the benefits of the new powertrain. Entry-level Visia models are available for an on-the-road price of £18,360 with a range-topping Tekna+ DCT example available for £26,360.

Pietro Carminati, Juke Product Manager, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. said; “New Juke has boasted state-of-the-art in-car connectivity since its launch last year and now its powertrain reflects the very latest in engine technology. An enormous amount of work has gone into the new DIG-T 114 engine’s development. Anyone getting behind the wheel of a 2021 model year Juke will be seriously impressed.”

Packed full of cheerful tunes, The Happy Holiday Playlist is sure to make any motorist’s spirits soar well into the New Year no matter what they have planned.

Curated by Nissan teams across Europe, the playlist, which can be streamed globally from today, boasts 20 popular and up-tempo songs that together create a fun soundtrack for the holiday season.

Music plays an instrumental part in raising our spirits and is a much-needed remedy after a challenging 2020. A recent wide-ranging study shows that 89% of participants believe music to be essential to their wellbeing, and 81.8%1 using the power of music to make them happy.

“The joy of driving goes hand-in-hand with the uplifting power of music. With its fun-to-drive personality and premium Bose Personal Plus audio system, the Nissan Juke offers the perfect opportunity to relish all the fun that the open road has to offer. This is where Juke really comes into its element,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President, Product Marketing, Nissan Europe.

Offering a truly colourful musical palette, the selection of songs exudes a sense of positivity, dialled up even more by the Nissan Juke’s bespoke Bose Personal Plus sound system.

Immerse yourself in uplifting beats: Juke and Bose Personal Plus

Equipped with state-of-the-art premium audio technology, the Bose Personal Plus sound system is designed uniquely for Juke. The eight high-performance speakers are expertly tuned to offer the best possible sound in Juke’s cabin.

What’s more, the driver and front passenger can enjoy a truly immersive, 360-degree listening experience, courtesy of UltraNearField speakers integrated into both front headrests. With the option to simulate concert acoustics or to make the music a touch more personal, the system offers multiple scenarios for maximum listening pleasure.

Seamlessly integrated: NissanConnect and In-Car Wi-Fi

Equipped with Nissan’s NissanConnect infotainment system, Juke drivers can easily stream the new playlist on the road. Using seamless smartphone integration, drivers and passengers can open the Spotify app through Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto®, allowing them to get singing and let the good times roll.

For those passengers who want to enjoy the selection of songs privately, Juke’s built-in Wi-Fi hotspot allows up to eight separate devices to access the internet simultaneously, making streaming songs on the move even easier.

The Happy Holiday playlist can be streamed on Spotify, listed under the Nissan Europe artist page here.

To learn more about the Nissan Juke, visit www.nissan.co.uk/juke

For more information about Nissan’s products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan‑global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.