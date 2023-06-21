North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Charity North East

New name for long-standing employment charity

ByHarveyandHugo

Jun 21, 2023 #Charity News, #Darlington, #employment, #Morrison Trust, #North East, #Tandem
Press shot 1

A charity that has been supporting unemployed people in the North East more than 25 years is unveiling a new name and look.

The Morrison Trust, which offers guidance, support and targeted job searches for people in the Darlington area, will now be known as Tandem.

Staff at the charity, which is based in the town’s Morton Park, are hosting a launch event later this month, to raise awareness of the rebrand and also highlight the work they do in the area.

Chief executive Sarah Bentley said: “We’ve been The Morrison Trust since we launched in 1995, and it was the right time for a rebrand. Our new name and identity reflect what we do more clearly and streamlines the organisation.”

Tandem supports around 500 residents each year with a range of skills, training and personal development support. It is based at the Morton Park Conference Centre, which will also be changing its name to Tandem Hub. Tandem Hub has a range of conference rooms, meeting rooms and board rooms are available to hire.

Sarah added: “We wanted to host an event to let people know about the change and also more about what we do in the community.

“I will be making a short speech, along with Chair of Trustees Bruce Warnes, and there will also be an opportunity for guests to network and see Tandem Hub for themselves.

“We’ve invited a range of guests from the media, the council, clients, staff and other stakeholders, and we’re really looking forward to sharing our vision, both about our rebrand and our work as a whole.”

The event will take place on Friday, June 23, from 12.15pm, at the Tandem Hub, formerly Morton Park Business Training Centre.

For more information about the charity’s work, visit https://www.morrisontrust.org.uk/

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By HarveyandHugo

Related Post

Business North East Recruitment

Recruitment team raise cash to save lives

Jun 21, 2023 HarveyandHugo
Business Charity Durham North East North East News

Construction Partners Serve Up New Kitchen For Bowburn Youth Project

Jun 21, 2023 Global News Media
Business Health North East North East News

Five healthcare deals in five months for Azets in the North East

Jun 21, 2023 Azets_HBurns

You missed

Charity North East

New name for long-standing employment charity

Jun 21, 2023 HarveyandHugo
Business North East Recruitment

Recruitment team raise cash to save lives

Jun 21, 2023 HarveyandHugo
Business Experts Jobs Life

Should you be an action-oriented or reflective leader?

Jun 21, 2023 mac
Business Digital Technology

Chinese tech and the west

Jun 21, 2023 mac