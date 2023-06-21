New name for long-standing employment charity

A charity that has been supporting unemployed people in the North East more than 25 years is unveiling a new name and look.

The Morrison Trust, which offers guidance, support and targeted job searches for people in the Darlington area, will now be known as Tandem.

Staff at the charity, which is based in the town’s Morton Park, are hosting a launch event later this month, to raise awareness of the rebrand and also highlight the work they do in the area.

Chief executive Sarah Bentley said: “We’ve been The Morrison Trust since we launched in 1995, and it was the right time for a rebrand. Our new name and identity reflect what we do more clearly and streamlines the organisation.”

Tandem supports around 500 residents each year with a range of skills, training and personal development support. It is based at the Morton Park Conference Centre, which will also be changing its name to Tandem Hub. Tandem Hub has a range of conference rooms, meeting rooms and board rooms are available to hire.

Sarah added: “We wanted to host an event to let people know about the change and also more about what we do in the community.

“I will be making a short speech, along with Chair of Trustees Bruce Warnes, and there will also be an opportunity for guests to network and see Tandem Hub for themselves.

“We’ve invited a range of guests from the media, the council, clients, staff and other stakeholders, and we’re really looking forward to sharing our vision, both about our rebrand and our work as a whole.”

The event will take place on Friday, June 23, from 12.15pm, at the Tandem Hub, formerly Morton Park Business Training Centre.

For more information about the charity’s work, visit https://www.morrisontrust.org.uk/

