New Nissan Qashqai e-POWER Kuro Edition

Special edition with distinctive black styling cues

Available in three two-tone colour combinations

On sale now

LONDON, UK (June 1st, 2023) – Following the introduction of the innovative e-POWER powertrain on Qashqai last year, Nissan has developed a special version of its iconic third generation crossover to give the vehicle a striking new look.

Qashqai Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta grade but also includes e-POWER, glass roof pack, 18” Black Gloss Alloy Wheels, Illuminated kicking-plates and a wireless charging pad. Kuro comes in three two-tone paint combinations: a refined black roof with either a Storm White or Ceramic Grey body, or a grey roof with a Pearl Black body.

Optional ‘Tech Assist Pack’ can be added for a further £1,030 which includes a full range of advanced safety features including head-up display, full LED lights and adaptive driving beams. Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link is also included which helps maintains the vehicle’s position in the lane, keeps a safe distance from the car in front and utilizes the vehicle’s TOMTOM system to anticipate changes to the road and speed limit.

“Customers are responding incredibly well to Qashqai e-POWER, they are enjoying the smoothness of the electric drive and the convenience of a petrol engine which recharges the battery on the go. Qashqai Kuro Edition with e-POWER is delivering a stylish and eye catching special version to an already efficient and comfortable drive” said Nic Thomas (Nissan GB Marketing Director).

Designed, engineered and built in Britain, Qashqai was the first crossover to hit the market in 2007 and today it is a pillar of the C-SUV segment; the new special edition Kuro Edition creates a striking and refined aesthetic that gives 2022’s best-selling car a darker personality.

Created in collaboration with the team of designers at Nissan Design Europe, Nissan’s design hub in central London, the motivation behind this new version is to reinforce Qashqai’s design appeal and offer a stylish option to Qashqai’s already popular line up. This appeals to customers who are attracted to the rational benefits of the e-POWER drivetrain and are looking for stylish details to match their driving experience.

e-POWER: innovative & unique

At the heart of the Qashqai’s appeal is its unique and innovative e-POWER system.

What sets this powertrain apart is that the wheels are only driven by the electric motor, so its response is instant and linear. This is what gives the EV driving feeling and represents a significant alternative to traditional hybrids where drivers must accept its inherent shortcomings in the driving experience.

In contrast, the Qashqai’s e-POWER system was developed to deliver the responsive, effortless, smooth, and quiet driving experience reminiscent of a pure EV, but without the need to plug in to recharge.

A variable compression ratio 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged 156 hp petrol engine generates electricity, which is then transmitted via the inverter to feed the high-output battery pack, drive the electric motor – or both simultaneously, according to the driving scenario.

Sales of the new Qashqai Kuro Edition with e-POWER will begin today, with prices starting from £36,945.

