A new purpose built engineering facility in a Northumberland town centre is set to go ahead after planning officials approved the project.

The move will see the redevelopment of a brownfield site on Burn Lane in Hexham by RED Engineering as part of its plans to expand its North East operations to meet demand for services. A new 750 sq. m steel cladding unit with onsite parking for 13 vehicles, will be constructed to accommodate a 20-tonne lifting capacity overhead crane, and provide specialist labs for high pressure testing and robot development work.

A reception office, conference room, interior storage facilities and a small workshop along with a mezzanine floor will also be created as part of an undisclosed seven-figure investment in additional research and development capabilities by the engineering firm.

On site construction work is expected to start this year with the new facility expected to open for business in 2022.

Sean Hedley, managing director of North East planning specialists Hedley Planning Services, has secured approval for the project from Northumberland County Council planning department.

He said: “We are delighted to have helped RED Engineering secure this important investment, which will allow the company to expand its operations and support growth. We worked closely with local planning officers to secure an initiative that will also create skilled jobs in the local area, with positive spin-off benefits for the local economy.”