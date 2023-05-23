New Northumberland National Park Authority Role For Hay & Kilner’s Adam

A Newcastle solicitor advocate has taken on a new role with the Northumberland National Park Authority.

Adam Chaffer, an associate in the dispute resolution and construction team at North East law firm Hay & Kilner, has been appointed as the Authority’s Independent Person for Standards.

The role, which is a statutory appointment, aims to both promote and champion good governance and standards within the Authority and supports the work of its monitoring officer in respect of the Park’s code of conduct.

Adam is already both a director of and company secretary to the county’s destination marketing body, Visit Northumberland.

He has previously served as an elected governor at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust and as company secretary of Newcastle Cricket Club CIC.

Jean Davidson, Chair of Northumberland National Park Authority says: “The independent member has a key role in ensuring the Authority’s culture and values are upheld by our Board of Members, and the public are confident the Authority acts in a trusted and impartial manner.

“Adam is an excellent appointment for Northumberland National Park Authority at a time when standards in public life are more important than ever.

“Not only does he have a wealth of relevant experience from legal, public sector and tourism sectors, he is passionate about Northumberland and has a deep understanding of the National Park and its communities.”

Adam Chaffer says: “Maintaining the highest standards of governance is an essential part of enabling large organisations to fully meet their responsibilities and deliver the best possible outcomes for the public that they serve.

“This appointment is a unique opportunity to utilise my skills to further good governance with an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the vibrancy and well-being of the communities across and around the National Park.

”With the recent launch of a new Management Plan for the Park as a place, it’s an exciting time to be getting involved with supporting the huge range of projects and activities that the Authority undertakes alongside its partners.”

The Northumberland National Park Authority is responsible for more than 400 square miles of remote upland landscape, stretching from the Scottish border down to Hadrian’s Wall.

It is one of 15 National Parks in the UK which were created to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the area, and to promote opportunities for the understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities of the National Park by the public.

The park was named as Britain’s best national park in a survey of nearly ten thousand people by Which? Magazine in 2021.

