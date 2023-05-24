Traveling Along the North East Coast, Here a guide what to do..

Car camping is an amazing way to experience the beauty of North East England. The region is filled with natural wonders, quaint villages, and vibrant towns that are perfect for camping enthusiasts. If you’re planning on going car camping in the North East of England, there are a few things you should keep in mind to ensure that you have a great time. Here are some useful tips to help you prepare for your adventure:

1. Choose a good location

The first thing you need to do when planning a car camping trip is to choose a good location. North East England has a lot of great camping spots, from the stunning Northumberland National Park to the charming coastal villages of Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay. When choosing a location, consider the type of experience you want to have. Do you want to be close to civilization, or do you want to get away from it all and be surrounded by nature? Consider the accessibility of the location as well. Make sure you can easily get there by car and that there are facilities nearby.

2. Pack the right gear

When going car camping, you have the advantage of being able to pack more gear than you would if you were trekking in the wilderness. However, you still need to be selective about what you bring. Make a list of essential items, such as a tent, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, and food. Don’t forget to pack a first aid kit, insect repellent, and sunscreen. Keep in mind that North East England can be quite chilly, even in the summer, so make sure you bring warm clothing and blankets. You should also pack some games or activities to keep you entertained during downtime.

3. Follow Leave No Trace principles

Whenever you’re camping, it’s important to follow Leave No Trace principles. That means packing out all your trash, avoiding damaging vegetation, and respecting wildlife. North East England is home to a variety of wildlife, from red squirrels to otters and badgers. Observe wildlife from a distance and avoid feeding them. Stick to designated campsites whenever possible and only build fires in designated fire pits. Remember that you are a guest in this beautiful region and it’s your responsibility to leave it in the same condition you found it in.

4. Make a plan for rainy days

It’s impossible to predict the weather, especially in North East England. While the region is known for its mild climate, it can rain unexpectedly. Make a plan for rainy days by packing waterproof clothing, tarps, and a waterproof shelter. Consider bringing some board games or cards to keep you entertained indoors. You should also research indoor activities in the area, such as museums or art galleries, so that you have some backup options if the weather is too bad for camping.

5. Plan your meals

Eating well is an essential part of any camping trip. Make a meal plan in advance and shop for ingredients before you leave. Consider packing non-perishable foods like canned goods and granola bars as well as fresh produce that will last for a few days. Don’t forget to bring cooking equipment, such as a portable stove and utensils. If you’re camping in an area with facilities like showers or sinks, consider bringing some dishes and soap for easy cleanup.

6. Be prepared for emergencies

While you hope that nothing goes wrong during your camping trip, it’s always important to be prepared for emergencies. Bring a first aid kit and make sure you have a way to call for help in case of an emergency. Make sure your car is in good condition before you leave and bring a spare tire and a jack. Keep in mind that a GPS or a map can come in handy if you get lost. It’s better to be prepared than to be caught off guard.

In conclusion, car camping in North East England can be an unforgettable experience. By following these tips, you can ensure that your adventure is both fun and safe. Remember to choose a good location, pack the right gear, follow Leave No Trace principles, make a plan for rainy days, plan your meals, and be prepared for emergencies. With these tips in mind, you’re ready to hit the road and explore everything this beautiful region has to offer.

