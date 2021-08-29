A leading North East law firm has opened a new office in a historic North Yorkshire market town as it makes the most of its partners’ former experience working in the town.

Clark Willis Law Firm, which serves clients across the region from its offices in Darlington and Catterick, has opened a third site in Northallerton to grow its private client services, and has already been welcomed to the town by both private and business clients.

Partners Alex Spurr and Alister Jones both worked in Northallerton for six years at Coles Solicitors and two years at Plaice, Blair and Hatch respectively, enjoy professional working connections and existing clients in the area. As well as Alex and Alister’s previous connections to Northallerton, Louise Simpson, formerly of Coles Solicitors, also joins the firm, with over ten years working in Wills & Probate. Louise is very well known in the area having dealt with many local estate administration cases as well as Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Alex said: “We have existing clients of Clark Willis living in Northallerton and new ones wishing to instruct us and so it makes sense to have a more convenient base for them to visit us.

“The unfortunate intervention of the well-known, Northallerton-based Coles Solicitors has also seen a number of my former clients locate me at Clark Willis where we have assisted them with the fall-out, finalised their ongoing matters and stored their original documents all of which has also supported the decision to open in the area.”

The new space, located on Northallerton High Street, will provide a permanent base for solicitors and support staff across the firm’s core personal legal services of Family law, Residential Property services, Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Trusts and deceased Estate administration (probate) as well as access to its more specialised services.

There is also recruitment under way for an additional Family solicitor, Residential Conveyancer, Private Client solicitor and business administration apprentice to increase the service offering.

Alister commented: “Northallerton is known for being a beautiful market town, but it’s also an area on the rise with several re-developments and new housing initiatives based around our office and the high street, it’s a really exciting time to enter the town.

“It is well known within the legal industry that people instruct law firms they trust, and we have always upheld a friendly and professional manner with all of our clients.

“The increase in legal services being offered online continues to present challenges but our clients come to us because of our specialist knowledge and in particular our local knowledge.”

After acquiring the office in January, the firm has invested on improving the premises, enjoying the benefit of a new telephony and IT system installed as part of a firm wide modernisation strategy to deliver flexible legal services in the modern age, something that saw the firm continue to offer services and support clients throughout the pandemic.

Alex added: “This office opening, coinciding with the launch of our new website, continues our modernisation. We are a historic firm with over 50 years of providing personal legal services across Darlington, the Tees Valley and Catterick Garrison, but by branching out into Northallerton and investing in new systems, our team and future legal talent, we can continue to be at the forefront of legal services in the modern world. We are really looking forward to welcoming existing and new clients.”

To find out more about Clark Willis, its new office and services, visit www.clarkwillis.com.