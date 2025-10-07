New partnership sees Consultiv Utilities and Golazzo Group team up to tackle energy costs and help grassroots football clubs thrive

UK utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities, has announced a new agreement with Golazzo Group – a sports products supplier co-founded by ex-England footballer, David Platt.

With both professional and grassroots clubs feeling the effects of rising overheads and challenging running costs, this new partnership will see Consultiv and Golazzo collaborate to both reduce utility costs and generate much-needed income via their business networks.

Having built a reputation in grassroots football for supporting teams to save on equipment and team wear, Golazzo is the ideal partner through which Consultiv Utilities can offer their own initiative to clubs. This new agreement will see Consultiv make a financial contribution to clubs for every introduction made to their sponsors or business network, while Golazzo will provide incentives and discounts on their already competitively priced products.

Partnership Engagement Manager for Consultiv Utilities, Mark Boyce, said,

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Golazzo Group who share our passion for supporting grassroots sports teams to run cost-effectively and sustainably. Through this partnership, clubs across the country at all levels have the opportunity to raise thousands of pounds in vital funds and sports vouchers – sums that can go a long way towards ensuring that clubs don’t just survive but thrive.

Golazzo Founder and ex-England captain, David Platt, said,

‘Golazzo was set up precisely to help grassroots football clubs navigate the challenges of tight budgets and high running costs. We’re committed to exploring services and solutions that make it possible for clubs to grow and support their communities effectively, and through our partnership with Consultiv Utilities we are able to present clubs with an opportunity to raise substantial funds.

Consultiv Utilities already has a proven track record working with football clubs and county Football Associations around the UK, as well as a range of membership bodies and such as the Charity Retail Association.

This new partnership will also see football clubs supported by Golazzo gain access to Consultiv Utilities’ expertise in order to manage their own energy contracts, reduce consumption and lower carbon emissions.

For more information visit https://consultivutilities.com/affiliate-leads