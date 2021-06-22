A brand-new partnership that will improve the opportunities of young people across the North East has been announced.

The collaboration between Newcastle College and the Motivational Preparation College for Training (MPCT) will offer young people across the region the opportunity to develop their leadership and life skills, arming them with the skills and confidence they need to take their next steps into work or education.

MPCT. an independent training provider with direct links to the armed forces, provides training opportunities for those who apply for a role within the forces but aren’t quite ready. The training helps to prepare them for their next steps, with the majority progressing into further education.

“This partnership is the first between MPCT and a further education college in the North East and ensures that young people across our region are at the centre,” says Scott Bullock, Principal of Newcastle College.

“Newcastle College sits at the heart of the North East and our aim is to develop the skills and talents of students to succeed in modern enterprise and make a positive contribution to the prosperity of our region. Partnerships with like-minded organisations such as MPCT are central to us being able to offer support and opportunities for young people, something which is more vital than ever right now.

“I am looking forward to working with MPCT to promote life chances for young people, particularly those whose first desire is to be in the armed forces but are perhaps not immediately ready for that step. Through this collaboration we can ensure that those young people are on the right path, that they can be prevented from becoming NEET and can be supported on their journey to ensure they have the best possible chance to achieve their ambitions.”

The partnership will also offer existing learners across Newcastle College the opportunity to take part in enrichment activities and work experience.

Huw Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of MPCT, commented: ““I am delighted to announce that MPCT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Newcastle College in order to strengthen our partnership.

“Central to this partnership is that many more young people of Newcastle will benefit by receiving the enhanced learning opportunities offered to them. These opportunities will enable the students to flourish, achieve their ambitions and become better citizens.

“I would like to thank Newcastle College for their professionalism and energy that they displayed in order to make the signing of the MOU a reality. Together, with vison and passion, I am looking forward to developing our partnership.”