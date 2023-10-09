Professor Laura Stroud has joined the University of Sunderland as the new Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Health Sciences and Wellbeing.

After 20 years at the University of Leeds, Professor Stroud brings a vast range of knowledge and experience across research and innovation and education in the health sciences.

Professor Stroud said: “Education is a key determinant of the health and economic wellbeing of society and this new role is an opportunity to work with the fantastic team at Sunderland.

“This is a critical time for the NHS and the headwinds we are facing mean we have to think differently about the workforce and how we educate our health professions is central to that. So, I am absolutely delighted to be joining the University of Sunderland at a time when we have a fantastic opportunity to shape the future.”

With a wealth of experience of working in the voluntary and health sector already under her belt, Professor Stroud joined Leeds in October 1998 as a mature Masters student, keen to know and learn more about the theoretical and technical underpinning of her chosen path – Public Health.

After graduating, Professor Stroud stayed on at Leeds and enjoyed a stellar career that has seen her rise to the post of Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health and Professor of Public Health and Education Innovation.

Professor Stroud had undertaken various roles during her 20 years at Leeds School of Medicine, including Director of both the Leeds Institute of Health Sciences and Leeds Institute of Medical Education. She has also represented the University as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and previously on Bradford Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust. She has chaired the Quality Committee for both trusts and is currently the Maternity Board Safety Champion for Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

Speaking of Professor Stroud’s new role, University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said: “In recruiting Professor Laura Stroud to the University of Sunderland, we have been very fortunate indeed to acquire a colleague who has an outstanding track record in health and medical education.

“With Laura’s success over many years at the University of Leeds, coupled with the opportunities presented in the recently published NHS long-term workforce plan, we could not have asked for a better person to lead the Faculty at this exciting point in its history and development.

“As a senior member of staff at Leeds, Laura will also bring her significant experience to Sunderland and strengthen our Senior Leadership Board. We look forward to working with her in the months and years to come.”

Professor Stroud joins the University as work has completed on the University’s £8million project to transform the former Murray Library on Chester Road at City campus into a centre of health excellence.

The building, now known as Murray Health, is now the permanent home for University’s School of Medicine and School of Psychology.

Professor Stroud said: “What matters is that we all work together as a team. It’s a genuine collective endeavour and everyone at Sunderland is really on board with that as a vision and message – both in support of the local population and the wider health sector.

“There is a bright future – a new phase in aspiration and opportunity.”