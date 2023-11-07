New Recruits Start Work On Banks Group’s Graduate Training Programme

Oliver Pocock and Joe Cuthbert of the Banks Group

Three new recruits have taken their places on the graduate training programme run by North East property, renewable energy and mining firm the Banks Group.

Joe Cuthbert, Oliver Pocock and Matthew Noble have embarked on a comprehensive 18-month training programme with the Durham-headquartered business which offers them support in building the key vocational, technical and professional skills needed for their respective roles, as well as opportunities to gain hands-on experience on live projects and evolving plans.

Joe Cuthbert has joined the family firm as a graduate development planner after studying Human Geography at Northumbria University before completing a master’s degree in Urban Planning with Green Infrastructure & Landscape Planning at Newcastle University.

Oliver Pocock has taken on a graduate transport development planner role after gaining a Civil and Structural Engineering degree at Bradford University, and a master’s degree in Transport Planning and Engineering from Edinburgh Napier University.

Matthew Noble has a Business Management degree and a degree in Urban Planning from Newcastle University, and has joined Banks as a graduate planner.

The Banks Group’s graduate training programme gives new recruits the chance to take on real workplace responsibilities with the support of an experienced team around them and to learn, develop and deliver across a range of disciplines that support the company’s planned and operational projects.

Joe Cuthbert says: “Becoming a planner and making a tangible positive difference to communities by helping to create the new housing and amenities that they need to thrive has always been my career ambition.

“Banks is a well-known and respected name in the North East development industry, so when the opportunity came along to become part of the team, I jumped at the chance.

“Taking on responsibility for my own tasks and contributing to projects that will make a positive difference to my home region is really exciting, and the variety of work that I’m involved in means that no two days are the same.”

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Property, adds: “Finding, training and bringing through skilled young people is crucial to the long-term, sustainable success of any business.

“Our graduate scheme offers our new recruits the chance to get real responsibility at an early stage in their careers, and to learn, develop and deliver across a range of projects, disciplines and locations.

“Several members of our senior team began their career as graduate trainees at the Banks Group and our three recruits have every chance to follow in their footprints.”