Škoda Vision O: Electrified future Estate with the next generation of the Modern Solid design language

Building on Škoda’s Estate segment leadership in Europe, the Vision O concept presents the brand’s electrified future and the evolved Modern Solid design language

In line with Škoda’s customer-centric approach, Vision O is the first concept car that was developed with an inside out approach – from the customer’s perspective

Featuring a completely redesigned interior, Vision O provides a minimalist design and holistic, intuitive in-car experience: a new Horizon Display for both front occupants, Bio-Adaptive Lighting, 650 litres of luggage capacity and AI-driven personal assistant

Prioritising sustainability, Vision ‘O’ follows circular economy principles, minimising its environmental impact by integrating renewable materials and recycled components

Taking the exterior design to the next level, Vision O generates an even more robust look with a completely new Tech-loop face mask, and is aerodynamically optimised for driving significant distances – also with advanced autonomous driving technology

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – Fully prepared for the electrified future of Škoda’s Estate models: Building on its rich heritage and European leadership in the Estate segment, the Škoda Vision O delivers a bold statement, showcasing the next generation of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language. It is the brand’s first concept car developed from the inside out, following its customer-first approach. The new minimalist interior of the Vision O incorporates innovative technologies, enhancing comfort and usability. It features advanced autonomous driving capabilities, smart AI solutions, and prioritises sustainability through the integration of renewable materials and following circular economy principles. From the outside, the evolution of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language generates a more powerful look with a completely new Tech-loop face mask. Its minimalist design provides maximum efficiency through optimised aerodynamics. The production vehicle of Vision O, based on a future platform of Volkswagen Group, is planned for the next decade.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, has stated: “At Škoda, our commitment to our customers – who have trusted us as leaders in the estate segment since 2016 – drives us to deliver the Vision O: a blend of innovative design, over 650 Litres of luggage space, autonomous driving capabilities, and an intuitive AI assistant. This vehicle transforms every journey into an effortless, empowering experience while advancing our sustainability goals and elevating our ‘modern solid’ design principles.”

The electrified future of Škoda’s long-standing Estate heritage

Having led the Estate segment in Europe since 2016 – thanks to the success of the Octavia and Superb Estate – Škoda now presents a forward-looking vision of its long-standing Estate heritage, infused with the next generation of its Modern Solid design language. Vision O exemplifies Škoda’s customer-first approach in car design, developed entirely from the customer’s perspective. This design is bold, authentic, and practical, enhancing the user experience with smart AI solutions, clever features, and a functional interior. The holistic design approach covers all aspects of the car, from the user interface and interior to the exterior, connectivity, and sound, providing a multi-sensory experience that enhances overall comfort and driving pleasure.

Customer experience is at the heart of the design

The Vision O provides a completely new interior concept. It is characterised by a minimalist design, emphasising maximum practicality, simplicity, and spaciousness with more than 650 litres of luggage capacity. A redesigned and easy to navigate customer-centric HMI architecture features a customisable Horizon Display for both front occupants. By integrating new AI features, Laura becomes a personal assistant, guiding passengers on their journey by sharing helpful information on surroundings. The new Škoda Bio-Adaptive Lighting automatically adapts interior ambient lighting to natural light cycles, creating a comfortable environment. Following Škoda’s Simply Clever philosophy, Vision O provides that little bit extra with new features such as a portable speaker and a fully integrated fridge.

A holistic approach to sustainability

The name Vision O is derived from the concept of circularity and stands for designing, producing, using, and ultimately recycling the car in a sustainable way to minimise the environmental impact throughout the entire lifecycle. Vision O also demonstrates how circular materials, such as plant-based products, can be used without compromising on quality or aesthetics. Škoda Auto thinks beyond the life cycle of materials, implementing waste-free production methods and the reuse of by-products, which are recycled and repurposed.

Next generation of Modern Solid improves aerodynamics

The exterior of Vision O is characterised by clean, simple lines. Its minimalist design provides maximum efficiency through optimised aerodynamics, enabling a longer range – even over significant distances. The evolution of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language generates an even more robust look with a completely new Tech-loop face mask. Vision O also offer advanced autonomous driving technology, where the vehicle can handle all driving tasks under specific conditions.



Interior: New customer-centric interior concept developed from the inside out

The interior of the Škoda Vision O reflects the next generation of the Modern Solid design language, emphasising robustness, functionality and authenticity

Redesigned interior concept from the customer’s perspective with an intuitively steerable HMI architecture, including the new Škoda Horizon Display

Material and colour concept supports the evolution of the brand’s design language with achromatic aesthetics and features the new Škoda Bio-Adaptive Lighting

More than 650 litres of luggage capacity and new Simply Clever features, including a portable Bluetooth speaker and a fully integrated fridge

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – The interior of the Škoda Vision O reflects a new generation of the Modern Solid design language. The vehicle was developed from the inside out – entirely from the customer’s perspective – to ensure that every aspect of the interior meets the highest standards of comfort, usability, and technological integration, before shaping the exterior. Thus, the driver’s and passengers’ experience are prioritised, resulting in a harmonious, intuitive, and functional design that seamlessly integrates with the exterior aesthetics. The completely new architecture of the Vision O interior features a new HMI layout including the new customisable Škoda Horizon Display for both front passengers. It runs across the entire width of the dashboard and is complemented by a vertically oriented central screen. The symmetrical, minimalist design features a centre panel equipped with an intuitively usable dial button that provides haptic feedback for better control. The new Škoda Bio-Adaptive Lighting enhances the serene and sophisticated atmosphere within the cabin.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Design, has stated: “We designed the Vision O from the inside out – we built our car on customer experiences. The main experience for us is the simplicity. Today we live in a world of noise and complexity and Vision O brings us back clarity and calmness in design and functionality. It is the next level of our Modern Solid design philosophy.”

An evolution of Škoda’s interior design

The monochromatic aesthetics emphasise the cockpit layout and act as a framework for interacting with the car, ensuring clarity and ease of use. Key interior highlights include a Škoda Horizon Display, offering optimal visibility and intuitively steerable interaction. The new Škoda Bio-Adaptive Lighting adjusts the cabin’s shades according to natural light cycles, supporting human biorhythms and creating a powerful, human-centred experience. Combined with the interior’s inviting achromatic colour scheme, it creates a relaxing environment that seamlessly frames the user’s interaction with the HMI system. The nearly achromatic colour concept features darker taupe front seats for natural asymmetry, aligning with the Bio-adaptive illumination and digital screen colours for a serene yet bold statement of simplicity.

The all-new Škoda Horizon Display

The horizontal display, which is more than 1.2m long spans the entire dashboard, placing essential information directly in the driver’s field of vision and enhancing data perception. This layout creates a sense of spaciousness and an open atmosphere within the cabin. Information is logically collated for easy access, improving usability and minimising distractions. The vertically oriented central screen allows users to seamlessly switch between different levels of information, and also to customise the displayed information on the Horizon Screen. The infodimming feature allows users to dynamically adjust the amount of information displayed, ensuring safer and more focused driving tailored to individual preferences. Drivers can control the display using touch controls integrated into the dashboard or a central dial button for quick adjustments.

Controls for ease of use and safe driving

An intuitive control concept is designed for ease of use and safe driving. Steering wheel controls provide quick access to essential functions such as adjusting the volume, changing radio stations, answering phone calls, and activating cruise control. Touch interfaces on the dashboard offer a responsive method for navigating menus and settings. Voice control capabilities further enhance safety by allowing drivers to operate features using voice commands, minimising distractions. This balanced combination of haptics, touch, and voice controls ensures a seamless and secure interaction with the vehicle.

Generous space and new Simply Clever features

As is customary for Škoda, the Vision O provides more than 650 litres of luggage capacity (over 1,700 litres with folded seats). Following Škoda’s Simply Clever philosophy, Vision O also provides that little bit extra with new features such as a portable Bluetooth speaker and a fully integrated fridge. The concept car also offers four umbrellas for passengers, a screen cleaner, and dedicated storage for charging cables in the trunk. Practical magnetic wireless charging pods in the centre console ensure convenient and efficient phone charging for all passengers.

Circularity in materials at the first place

With circularity in materials at the forefront, the evolved Modern Solid design meets future requirements and regulations. Seat covers are made from 100% recycled PES flatknit material, custom knitted for the seat shape with functional decorative elements. The bespoke headrest uses Ultrasint TPU, a flexible, durable, and recyclable mono-material produced in zero-waste production. Ultrasuede NU, used for larger interior parts and seats, has a transparent effect coating for a virtual shimmer, with 65% plant-based content. Nabore recycled leather flooring, made from post-production leather scraps, is another circular material inside the new concept car.

Technology and Connectivity: Experiencing autonomous driving with an AI-powered assistant

Vision O integrates advanced technologies including autonomous driving capabilities and a versatile Tranquil mode, enhancing safety and passenger comfort

By integrating new AI features, Laura becomes a personal assistant, guiding passengers on their journey, helping with everyday tasks and enhancing the driving experience

Vision O app introduces Škoda’s vision of its future mobile ecosystem and the MyŠkoda app already offers a new AI route planner built with Google Gemini

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – The Vision O incorporates advanced autonomous driving capabilities, demonstrating Škoda’s commitment to safety, convenience, and cutting-edge technology. Additional smart features such as the new Tranquil mode enhance the holistic experience. By integrating new AI features, Laura becomes a personal assistant, guiding passengers on their journey by sharing helpful information on surroundings or taking meeting notes. Škoda also introduced the vision of its future mobile ecosystem with the Vision O app, which will be able to work as a personal daily assistant also beyond the car. With the upcoming update of its MyŠkoda app in the coming weeks, the company will already now integrate a new AI route planning for customers.

Autonomous driving and Tranquil mode

Redefining the driving experience, advanced technologies include autonomous driving capability, allowing the car to manage all driving tasks independently, except challenging conditions like heavy rain and reduced visibility, but still available to steer the car safely off the road if necessary. This ensures safety and reduces the need for the driver’s input. Additionally, a versatile Tranquil mode adjusts the seating configuration for comfort or extra space and switches the ambient lighting to match the chosen mode. The seats slide back to reveal additional room for the passenger, creating an ideal environment for relaxing in the car. Tranquil mode also offers a relaxing experience with favourite music, customised lighting, and reduced content on the screens.

Laura as a central part of the driving experience

The AI digital assistant is designed to be a true companion on the way for driver as well as for other passengers. Due to its integration with all assistant and comfort features of the Vision O, Laura is smart and interactive, guiding users through content and offering route suggestions according to the current driving situation and mood of passengers. Laura helps with everyday tasks such as taking notes from meetings, planning dinner, or discussing the surroundings, enhancing the support level while driving. The storytelling mode generates tales on demand for passengers of all ages. Additionally, Laura also powers the new Vision O app, creating an everyday digital assistant that contextually and proactively enriches the daily experience with a wide range of content beyond vehicle functions. This makes Laura a central part of Škoda’s vision for a seamless, intelligent, and user-centric mobility experience.

Vision O app: Škoda’s future mobile ecosystem

Škoda Auto is unveiling a vision of its mobile ecosystem with the Vision O app, a concept designed to complement the Vision O concept car. Among its standout features is the AI-powered Loading Assistant, which helps the driver remotely prepare the vehicle’s storage space for transporting large or bulky items. The app also introduces broader personalisation options, with a new array of remote functions such as full window tinting for maximum privacy. The Vision O app focuses on enhancing the overall driving experience and vehicle interaction, also by for example customising the Horizon Screen to individual needs.

MyŠkoda app update: Enhancing route planning with Google Gemini

Already in the coming weeks, Škoda is enhancing the route planning capabilities of its MyŠkoda app with an update to version 8.5 – introducing a smart route planner built with Google Gemini. Laura will enhance route planning with the help of AI by adding charging stops, petrol stations, restaurants, or shopping centres – based on the user’s preferences. The MyŠkoda app already offers features like remote vehicle access and intelligent route planning, further enhancing the user-centric experience.

Circularity: Following circular economy principles for sustainable vehicle production

The Vision O prioritises recyclability by featuring a mono-material interior design

to simplify recycling processes

Integration of leather waste and plant-based components without compromising on quality or aesthetics

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – The name Vision O is derived from the concept of circularity. It stands for designing, producing, using, and ultimately recycling the car in a sustainable way to minimise the environmental impact throughout the entire lifecycle – especially by using mono-materials that are easier to recycle and process. This approach also integrates functionality and user experience – demonstrating how circular materials can be used without compromising on quality or aesthetics. Škoda Auto thinks beyond the life cycle of materials, implementing waste-free production methods through careful management of processes and the reuse of by-products, which are recycled and repurposed. Recycled materials come from various sources, including post-production waste and recycled components. For example, Rec PES primarily uses plastic bottles that are collected, cleaned, shredded into small pieces, melted down, and spun into yarns, which are then woven into fabric. This process helps reduce waste and the need for new raw materials, ensuring that nothing is wasted and every material finds its purpose.

Karsten Schnake, Member of the Board of Management for Procurement, stated: “For Škoda, it is a clear target to use recyclable materials and environmentally friendly products as much as possible. Using recycled and recyclable materials in the Vision O is important, and it’s part of a wider effort. We carefully consider how components are sourced, manufactured, packed and transported, as well as people’s working conditions and the environment. This is central to responsible supply-chain management – it’s about the materials we buy and how they’re made and moved. With the Vision O, we’ve worked on building a closed-loop system that minimises environmental impact.”

A 3D printed headrest redefining comfort and sustainability

The bespoke headrest was designed from Škoda’s mono-material approach, having one material which combines function, comfort, and design. The Ultrasint TPU is flexible, durable, and recyclable, derived from zero-waste production. Škoda aimed for a mono-material headrest, which means decreasing the number of components into one material fulfilling all the requirements for the final product. The biggest requirement was comfort and durability. The final result is a 3D printed structure in a honeycomb shape that gradually opens up from a solid bottom to an airy structure towards the top. The open structure is responsive to pressure, soft as a pillow.

Custom made seats, tailored for fit and environmental responsibility

The seat materials used for the Vision O were tailor-made to fit its unique seat shape. Škoda Auto’s design department created the material as a flat knit with different structures knitted into a single piece. This design ensures an optimal fit, enhances durability, and fully supports a range of seating configurations. The circular aspects include the use of 100% recycled polyester (rec PES) and a mono-material approach.

Plant-based materials and recycled leather

Large parts of the interior, such as the middle console, handrests, dashboard, or steering wheel, are covered with Ultrasuede NU, a material that contains 65% plant-based components. This material has a transparent coating with mica pearl pigments, providing a subtle colour shift. The entire floor of the Vision O is veneered with NABORE, a material made from upcycled leather waste. This innovative use of recycled materials transforms production scraps into a durable and visually appealing interior feature.

Exterior: Evolution of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language creates a more robust look and optimises aerodynamics

Next generation of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language with new Tech-loop face mask

Aerodynamically optimised design for longer range using cooling vents, airflow channels, hood ventilation, active jalousie, specialised wheels, and recessed door handles

Advanced lighting concept with Škoda Cyber Lights, T-shaped rear lights, sliding headlamps, and illuminated Škoda logo

Body colour shifts from warm to cool with mica pearl pigments, featuring black accents, tinted windows, and a black roof

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – The Vision O concept represents a major step in the further development of the Modern Solid design language – characterised by simple shapes and distinctive lines. Its minimalist design provides maximum efficiency through optimised aerodynamics by integrating features like cooling vents and a hood ventilation. The updated aerodynamic design enables a longer range even over significant distances. The front features a wide, robust appearance with an illuminated Škoda logo on the curved front hood. The Tech-loop lighting element runs around the entire front, complementing the boldly shaped bonnet and emphasising the brand’s clean, authentic look. The panoramic roof enhances the feeling of spaciousness, and the B-pillar now incorporates the Škoda hook symbol. Charging ports on both sides can power other devices, while hidden windshield wipers under a movable cover ensure a sleek design.

Johannes Neft, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, has stated: “With the Vision O, form follows function. Active cooling and bonnet ventilation improve aerodynamic efficiency, which translates to a longer range and reduced environmental impact. The lighting concept creates a clear identity: Škoda Cyber Lights working with the Tech-Loop face for a distinctive visual signature. The production model will be based on a future Volkswagen Group platform planned for the next decade, with development prioritising efficiency, sustainability, robustness, and a smaller environmental footprint.”

Aerodynamics and airflow

The Vision O measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height, providing a spacious and aerodynamic profile. The concept car’s aerodynamic design is optimised for maximum efficiency. The front of the car features louvers that work as active jalousie, while channels on the sides divert excess air toward the wheels. The shape of the wheels is fully aerodynamically optimised to enhance dynamic performance. Retractable door handles also contribute to improved airflow. Additionally, the hood has two ventilation openings that reduce aerodynamic drag and divert rainwater from the windshield.

New lighting concept, also supporting the autonomous driving mode

The rear of the Vision O showcases a T-shaped LED light motif with animated indicators that references the Modern Solid design language, an illuminated Škoda logo, the Vision O designation, and a continuous line that connects to the Tech-loop face mask at the front

of the car. The Škoda Cyber Lights in the front of the car provide a completely new look. Sliding main headlamps are part of the welcome and goodbye animations together with the illuminated Škoda logo on the bonnet. Animated indicators are implemented in the main headlamps, fenders and the wing mirrors, also serving as signal lights while the car is in autonomous drive mode. When the vehicle enters autonomous driving mode, the lighting system shifts to a distinctive pattern to signal other road users. Additionally, the Tech-loop face mask at the front lights up in a special sequence and colour scheme to indicate the transition to autonomous operation.

A new B-pillar design and a unique body colour

The side of the Vision O concept car features a distinctive B-pillar, which is a characteristic feature emphasising ample space for passengers and luggage. This design element incorporates a trapezoidal detail representing the hook element from the Škoda brand name, creating a visually striking and spacious feel for passengers. The C-pillar together with tinted windows, on the other hand, were designed to optically extend the car’s cabin. The body colour features a striking colour shift that transitions from warm to cool. The colour transition effect of mica pearl changes from blue to sand beige through transparent interference pigments that refract daylight into some of the rainbow colours. The vehicle body includes black accents, tinted windows, and black aerodynamic wheels with robust rims. The black roof contributes to the overall elegant appearance of the Vision O.

History: Škoda leading the Estate segment in Europe

Škoda Auto has been the European Estate segment leader since 2016 and plans to reinforce its leadership with the production model of the Vision O concept

Until today, the Octavia Estate and Superb Estate are the main drivers of Škoda’s success in the segment with more than 3.6 million units sold since 1998

Mladá Boleslav, September 8, 2025 – Škoda Auto has a rich and successful history in the Estate segment. The company is ready to continue this legacy with the upcoming Vision O concept. Škoda Auto has been the leader of the European Estate segment since 2016, thanks to the success of the Octavia Estate and Superb Estate. With 3 million Octavia Estates sold from 1998 in four generations, the Estate version has contributed significantly to the global success of the model series. The Superb Estate has also contributed to this success, with 650,000 units sold since 2008. Among the earliest Škoda models that can be considered as predecessors of the Estate segment are the L&K 110 and the Škoda 1101 Tudor Station Wagon.

Martin Jahn, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, stated : “Škoda has led Europe’s estate segment since 2016 because the Octavia Estate and Superb Estate make everyday life of our customers easier. The Vision O builds upon this legacy, representing not just a continuation of our success but a bold step into the future of electrified estates. It underscores our commitment to provide customers with the practicality, versatility, and innovation they expect from Škoda, while also embracing sustainability.”

The success of the Škoda Octavia

The Škoda Octavia was first introduced in 1959, with its station wagon version debuting in 1960. The modern Octavia Estate, produced since 1998, has become the best-selling station wagon model in the brand’s history, with more than 3 million vehicles manufactured. This success is supported by continuous innovation and improvements with each new generation. The Octavia model series is also Škoda’s best-selling model to date, with more than 7.5 million units sold since 1996. The Octavia’s success is based on its reliability, safety, and comfort, which have enabled it to become the leader in the station wagon segment.

Notable Škoda Superb models

The Superb has a rich history dating back almost 90 years, when the first model with innovative technologies was introduced in 1934. Since 2001, the modern Superb has become the brand’s flagship model with more than 1.6 million cars sold. The prestigious Superb Estate was introduced in 2008 and is now in its third generation, with a luggage capacity of up to 690 litres, all-wheel drive, and plug-in hybrid versions with a range of around 75 miles (120 kilometres). The Superb Estate combines practicality and sophisticated design, making it a popular choice for families and executives alike.