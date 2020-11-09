All-New Kia Sorento available with electrically retractable tow bar

Available with a range of accessories suitable for family living

Wide variety of accessories make the Sorento one of the most practical SUVs in the market

The All-New Kia Sorento was designed and engineered to take on everything life could throw at it, from rugged terrain driving to family travelling. Starting from £38,845 with an abundance of cutting-edge technology and interior luxuries as standard, the Sorento is already a solid, comfortable and capable family vehicle.

With more and more motorists taking to ‘staycationing’ in the UK, Kia provides all the accessories necessary for a successful getaway, further improving the comfort and usability of the flagship SUV.

Kia has introduced a brand-new electrically retracting tow bar for the Sorento. Deployed and retracted via a switch located in the boot, the fully-electric tow bar conveniently folds up and sits invisibly behind the lower bumper when not in use. This new feature keeps the sleek and refined exterior design of the Sorento whilst boosting its usability as a towing car. The diesel powered Sorento with a 2.2-litre CRDi ‘Smartstream’ engine boasts an impressive braked towing capability of up to 2,500kg, and this addition makes the Sorento one of the most competitive tow cars on the market. The electrically retracting tow bar costs £1,615, including fitting costs, VAT and the tow bar wiring kit.

Kia also offers a traditional, non-retractable tow bar for the Sorento that will fulfil the needs of any towing enthusiast, priced at £436.50 including fitting costs and VAT.

For active owners Kia offers the option of fitting a choice of two bike racks to the Sorento, offering space for one adult bike with prices starting from £90 including VAT and installation costs. Both bike racks feature a lock frame holder, smart wheel holders and adjustable quick-release straps making it a safe and convenient way to store and transport a bike.

For customers who prefer winter sports, Kia offers two Ski Carriers: the larger model being capable of securing six pairs of skis or four snowboards. The Ski Carriers start from a price of £130, and would be a game-changer for any snow sports enthusiasts.

Should extra luggage space be needed, Kia offers two roof boxes starting from £325 including installation and VAT, which provide 390- and 330-litres of additional space respectively.

To make life easier Kia recommends a folding boot organiser, ideal for quickly organising and securing any kind of supplies up to 30kg. With practical carrying straps and handholds for convenient transport outside of the vehicle and branded with the Kia logo, the boot organiser is both a smart and safe way to transport everyday items.

For customers who wish to use their Sorento to the maximum of its abilities and make use of the All-New ‘Terrain Mode’, Kia offers a range of accessories to aid exploration. Front and rear mud flaps are available to minimise mud flicking on to the vehicle, as well as a foldable boot liner, should any dirty equipment need to be placed in the boot of the car.

The Sorento is also offered with robust side steps, aiding access to the vehicle’s cabin. Bumper protection foils and front and rear bumper mouldings can be added to protect the bumpers and to lessen the chance of damage.

The combination of comfort and utility available on the Sorento really confirms it as a “go anywhere, do anything” vehicle.

To find out more about the All-New Kia Sorento and the parts and accessories available, customers can visit www.kia.com/uk or enquire by contacting their local Kia dealership.