New store opening ‘lights up’ Dalton Park

World-renowned scented candle brand, Yankee Candle, has become the latest new store to open at Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination.

Stocking its hugely popular range of glass jar candles, homeware fragrance, accessories and gifts, the UK’s best loved candle brand has also created four new jobs at the centre.

The official opening took place on Friday 1st October and it is already proving a hit with shoppers.

Jackie Johnson, Operations Manager at Dalton Park, said: “Everyone you know has a favourite Yankee Candle scent (mine is Black Cherry) and I for one am thrilled to be welcoming them to the centre.

“The store has had such an incredible opening weekend and the feedback from our guests has been brilliant. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Yankee Candle at Dalton Park.”

In celebration of Yankee Candle becoming Dalton Park’s latest store opening, customers will have the opportunity to purchase selected products with 70% off, while stocks last, in the coming weeks.

In addition to Yankee Candle® products, the store also stocks WoodWick® and Millefiori branded products at outlet prices.

The new store is located near M&S Outlet at the Pollinator Park entrance.