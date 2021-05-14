CUPRA continues to expand its range of vehicles with the addition of new powertrains and lower starting prices for Formentor and Leon Estate

Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS introduces a lower starting price of £35,770 and even greater efficiency for the plug-in hybrid powertrain

Formentor 2.0 TSI petrol engine now available in 190PS 4Drive and 245PS variants, priced from £32,000

Leon Estate 2.0 TSI 310PS goes on sale, offering the ultimate blend of performance, style and practicality with prices starting from £38,475

All available to configure at www.CUPRAofficial.co.uk and at one of 58 retail spaces across the UK

Milton Keynes (30th April 2021): The CUPRA family continues to expand with new variants of Formentor and Leon Estate now available to order.

For Formentor, a selection of new petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains have been added to the range.

Formentor e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204PS introduces a lower starting price for the plug-in hybrid variant, with prices starting from £35,770 RRP for V1 trim and rising to £37,600 RRP for V2 trim.

This new variant of Formentor is the most efficient in the range, delivering up to 235.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and CO 2 emissions from 27g/km. The e-HYBRID 204PS qualifies for a low BiK rating of 11% for 2021/22, making it an attractive proposition for fleet and company car drivers.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain couples a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor and 12.8kWh battery pack. This produces a combined 204PS of power and 330Nm of torque – enough to propel Formentor from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 127mph.

Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS can be driven up to 37 miles (WLTP) on electric power alone and recharged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours using a 3.6kW AC charger.

Meanwhile, Formentor TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190 presents customers with an additional powertrain option which incorporates both CUPRA’s 4Drive four-wheel drive system and its renowned 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It is available to order in V1 and V2 trims, with prices starting from £32,000 and £33,830 RRP respectively.

The final new addition to the Formentor line-up arrives in the shape of the Formentor TSI DSG-auto 245PS, also utilising the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, and available exclusively in VZ1 trim priced from £34,155 RRP.

As standard, V1 trim equips Formentor with 18” Performance machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, LED headlights, taillights and dynamic indicators, a digital cockpit and 12” Navigation system with Full Link phone integration, four USB-C sockets, wireless phone charging, interior ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, sports seats with copper stitching, copper and aluminium interior detailing, rear parking sensors, driving profile selection, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, keyless entry and start, dynamic road sign display and high beam assist.

V2 adds 19” Exclusive machined sport matte black and silver alloy wheels, nappa leather, heated front seats, power driver seat with memory function, leather dashboard, door inserts and side trim panels, heated steering wheel, front parking sensors and a reversing camera.

VZ1 trim features a series of sporting upgrades, including a rear diffuser, bucket seats, dynamic chassis control, sports suspension and speed sensitive power steering. Customers will also benefit from an electric tailgate and the Safety and Driving Pack L, which comprises of dynamic road sign display, high beam assist, blind spot monitoring and exit warning.

Customers can additionally specify a panoramic sunroof, towbar pre-installation, Safety and Driving Pack XL, petrol blue nappa leather (V2 only) and choose from nine paint colours including two matte paint options.

Prices have also been announced for the brand’s most potent performance estate to date, costing from £38,475 RRP for CUPRA Leon Estate 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310 VZ2 and rising to £40,535 for the top VZ3 trim.

Its sophisticated powertrain combines the latest iteration of the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with a DSG-auto transmission and 4Drive four-wheel drive system as standard to deliver exceptional all-weather capability and an exhilarating driving experience.

The renowned 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 310PS and 400Nm of torque, enabling Leon Estate to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 155mph.

On the combined WLTP cycle, Leon Estate 310PS offers up to 34.4mpg and CO 2 emissions from 186g/km.

VZ2 equips Leon Estate 310PS with an extensive specification as standard, with 19” machined black and silver alloy wheels, the Leon’s signature LED exterior lighting, Media System Plus with Navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, ambient interior lighting, CUPRA’s distinctive copper interior detailing, sports bucket seats, Dynamic Chassis Control, keyless start and entry and three-zone climate control.

VZ3 adds 19” Aerodynamic machined sport black and silver alloys, wireless phone charger, heated front seats, leather upholstery, power driver seat and electric tailgate.

Standard equipment bespoke to the Leon Estate 310PS includes roof rails in gloss black, a 12V socket in the boot, a CUPRA Supersports heated steering wheel with satellite buttons and the CUPRA Safety and Driving Pack XL comprising of dynamic road sign display, high beam assist, Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control, blind spot monitor, exit warning, emergency assist and lane change assist.

Towbar pre-installation, panoramic sunroof, a choice of seven paint colours and petrol blue nappa leather (VZ3 only) can be additionally specified.

For more information on the CUPRA Formentor, Leon Estate and the rest of the CUPRA range, visit www.CUPRAofficial.co.uk

New CUPRA Formentor 1.4 TSI e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204PS

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V1 27-32 201.8-235.4 11% £35,770 V2 29-32 201.8-217.3 11% £37,600

New CUPRA Formentor 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190PS

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V1 171-182 35.3-37.7 37% £32,000 V2 176-182 35.3-36.2 37% £33,830

New CUPRA Formentor 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 245PS

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) VZ1 174-179 35.8-36.7 37% £34,155

New CUPRA Leon Estate 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 310PS