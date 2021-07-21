Fully digital cockpit: Intuitive Vauxhall Pure Panel with twin widescreen displays

Bold and pure design: Now with modern ‘Vizor’ front-end as on All-New Mokka

Electrified: Plug-in Hybrid powertrain available alongside efficient ICE powertrains

Class-leading light technology: Adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light with 168 LEDs

Early detection: Night Vision available for first time in a Vauxhall

Advanced safety: Highway Integration Assist eases driving in traffic and on motorway

Improved Comfort: Ergonomic front seats with AGR* certification

Full UK pricing and specification details to follow. UK deliveries due in the Autumn.

Luton – Vauxhall has today revealed the New Grandland – a significantly revised version of its popular, elegantly sporty SUV that offers a bold and pure design, innovative infotainment and assistance technologies, an electrified powertrain as well as intuitive controls and increased on-board comfort.

With the fully digital Pure Panel, the New Grandland offers drivers a completely different cockpit experience with two widescreen displays. Vauxhall’s SUV flagship also features additional technologies and assistance systems that until now have only reserved for premium segments of the market, such as the adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light with a total of 168 LED elements, which has made its way to the SUV from Vauxhall’s flagship saloon, the New Insignia.

The same goes for Night Vision, which is celebrating its premiere for Vauxhall and is now available on New Grandland. The system detects pedestrians and animals in darkness at a distance of up to 100m and alerts the driver. Another new technology is the semi-adaptive Highway Integration Assist which keeps the New Grandland in the middle of its lane and maintains the distance to the vehicle in front, it also allows for “stop & go” progress in traffic. The New Grandland also features the Vauxhall Vizor, the brand’s new front end design.

New Grandland is also available as a Plug-in Hybrid version, in keeping with Vauxhall’s strategy to offer a fully electrified model line-up by 2024.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is committed to offering a fully-electrified line-up by 2024 and New Grandland, with the choice of a Plug-in Hybrid version, is yet another step towards that goal. We’re confident that New Grandland will appeal to new and existing customers alike with its bold design, benchmark technologies and high-tech interior and we look forward to it arriving in the UK later in the year.”

Exciting new technologies: Vauxhall Vizor with IntelliLux® LED Pixel Light

Sporty dynamics have characterised Vauxhall’s flagship SUV since it premiered in 2017. Now Vauxhall’s British Design Vice-President, Mark Adams, and his team have transformed New Grandland’s exterior appearance to feature the unmistakable Vauxhall ‘Vizor’ front end. Bold and clear, the Vizor design sharpens the front end and seamlessly integrates the grille, the new Vauxhall Griffin emblem and technologies such as the class-leading IntelliLux LED® Pixel light into a single visual element.

Vauxhall’s flagship SUV is now available with adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light. The 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp, as seen on the Insignia – result in a seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving conditions and surroundings, without glaring oncoming traffic. The LED elements of each slim headlamp line up in a three-row matrix system where the functions flow seamlessly into the next level:

For short range, a long row of pixels continuously adapts the light focus to every curve.

At the bright-dark border, a row of finely defined, dynamically adapting pixels ensures optimum range.

The actual matrix function in the middle and upper rows precisely cuts out the beam from affecting oncoming traffic in milliseconds. The other areas remain fully illuminated with the main beam.

The LED daylight running lights integrated into each headlamp feature the characteristic Vauxhall signature. This innovative lighting system adds extra safety and driver comfort and places New Grandland at the top of its field in this area.

Night Vision is another technology in the New Grandland that further increases the safety of all road users, especially when driving at night on dark country roads. The system’s infrared camera detects people and animals up to 100m ahead of the New Grandland in the direction of travel, based on their temperature difference from the surroundings. Night Vision warns the driver and shows the position of pedestrians or animals in the 12-inch digital instrument display.

Clear, intuitive, futuristic: New Vauxhall Pure Panel cockpit

The user-concept is futuristic and detoxed to the essentials. Two wide screens in a single unit form the Vauxhall Pure Panel. This fully digital, driver-oriented cockpit is intuitive to operate. Pure Panel is made up of the latest digital technologies and delivers the most important information straight to the driver. The two displays welcome the occupants and create a pleasant ambience. The up-to-10-inch central touchscreen faces the driver, who can therefore concentrate on driving without needing to take his or her eyes off the road. And the 12-inch central screen displays the infotainment.

Highway Integration Assist: Adaptive cruise control with “Stop & Go” function

Vauxhall’s new Highway Integration Assist technology is available on New Grandland models with automatic transmission. Using a camera and radar sensors, the system combines various technologies for making driving even more relaxed. The adaptive cruise control maintains the distance to the vehicle in front according to the set speed and, in combination with the active lane positioning, keeps the Grandland in the middle of the lane. The Grandland’s speed increases or decreases to follow the vehicle ahead – without exceeding the set speed – and can brake to a standstill if necessary. Thanks to “Stop & Go” functionality, the New Grandland with Highway Integration Assist automatically resumes driving from a standstill.

The New Vauxhall Grandland features numerous other assistance systems. The 360-degree panoramic camera makes manoeuvring easier for the driver via a front and a rear camera. The area in front and behind the SUV as well as a bird’s eye view is displayed on the infotainment screen.

The automatic parking assistant identifies longitudinal and transverse parking spaces and steers the Grandland in and out automatically, while the blind spot warning system prevents potential collisions when turning or changing lanes. In case of danger, a vehicle symbol lights up in the respective exterior mirror. Every New Grandland comes as standard with the following technologies:

Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking (with Pedestrian Detection)

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Sign Recognition

Drowsiness Detection

Cruise Control

Top levels of comfort: Ergonomic seats and high-end infotainment

The New Vauxhall Grandland sets the highest standards not only when it comes to driver assistance systems but also when it comes to comfort.

The ergonomic active seats for drivers and front passengers have been certified by the AGR* and help support good posture. The award-winning seats are unique in the segment and offer a wide range of adjustments, from electric seat tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support. Leather seats come with the option for heated and ventilated seats.

Comfort is further increased by “Keyless Open & Start” and the sensor-controlled tailgate that can be opened and closed by a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

The New Grandland’s infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In combination with the services from VauxhallConnect, the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro system makes travelling especially relaxing with real-time traffic alerts, online map updates and predictive navigation. The New Grandland also supports wireless phone charging via the centre console.

Self-confident appearance: With Plug-in Hybrids and clear design

Class-leading technologies and high comfort are complemented by the New Grandland’s strong performance and pure, bold design. Continuing Vauxhall’s electrification strategy, the Plug-in Hybrid versions deliver not only strong acceleration but also offer emissions-free driving, thanks to their electric motors or motor (depending on model) and regenerative braking. Thanks to the flexibility of the multi-energy platform, New Grandland customers can choose their preferred propulsion system – from efficient diesel and petrol engines to an electrified plug-in hybrid.

The design displays typically clear lines. The Vauxhall Vizor stretches across the front, while the compass philosophy is also reflected at the rear. The Grandland name and the Griffin brand logo sit proudly at the middle of the tailgate. Further accents are set by the bumpers, wheel arches and side panels, now painted in body colour, as well as the underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver. The New Grandland is also available with the characteristic two-tone paint for the roof, depending on version.

The New Grandland will arrive in UK showrooms later this year, with first customer deliveries starting in the Autumn. Full UK pricing and specification details will be released nearer the on-sale date.