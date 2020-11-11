Volkswagen’s global top-seller gets new trim line-up, design and tech

Enhanced Tiguan is more connected, stylish and efficient than ever

Y-shaped trim line-up lets buyers choose a luxury or sporting focus

Milton Keynes – The enhanced Volkswagen Tiguan has opened for order in the UK, with six engine and gearbox configurations available across four trim levels on the new-look, new technology, new-era SUV. The capable all-rounder is now enhanced with a refreshed trim line-up, powertrain innovations including twin-dosing and cylinder deactivation, safety-conscious technologies like IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, and a lower price. The hugely successful SUV now starts at £24,915 RRP OTR for the entry-level version: the Tiguan 1.5 TSI 130 PS 6-speed manual, which is priced £545 lower than its outgoing equivalent.

With over six million sold worldwide since its launch in 2007, the Tiguan is the leading light for Volkswagen’s success in SUVs, and is available in 80% of all countries. The brand’s top-selling model across the globe found 910,926 homes in 2019, and now enters the second phase of its second generation, with a fresh new look, new technology – including Volkswagen’s acclaimed IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights – and greater connectivity thanks to the MIB3 infotainment system, as well as improved convenience with touch-sensitive steering wheel controls for selected models.

A raft of new diesel engines brings twin-dosing technology, with dual-injected AdBlue, to significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, while the 1.5-litre petrol engines feature cylinder deactivation technology, to boost fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 output by allowing the car to run on only two cylinders under certain loads.

The top-selling SUV is now available to UK customers in four specifications, starting with entry-level Tiguan trim. This model is equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI, 130 PS engine, coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In this specification, the Tiguan can achieve up to 44.8 mpg (WLTP, combined), with WLTP-certified CO 2 emissions of 143 g/km, a top speed of 121 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 10.9 seconds.

This entry-level trim kicks off the Tiguan range with a generous raft of equipment, including 17-inch ‘Montana’ alloy wheels and LED headlights. Driver assistance systems include Lane Assist, Front Assist, and a multifunction front-facing camera as standard. This trim level starts at £24,915 RRP OTR.

Inside, the new MIB3 infotainment system is a prominent feature, with an 8-inch touch screen, DAB+, and streaming and internet capabilities. Wireless App Connect also facilitates smartphone mirroring via Bluetooth, without the need for a cable. Comfort and convenience is further bolstered with height adjustment for the front seats, dusk and rain sensors, a leather-wrapped gear shifter and multifunction steering wheel, and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors.

The Tiguan Life – the next in the Tiguan’s new, Y-shaped specification line-up – is also open to order starting at £26,915 RRP OTR, with 130 PS and 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI engines, with the latter benefitting from the option of a 7-speed DSG transmission alongside the standard 6-speed manual gearbox. A 2.0-litre TDI engine with 150 PS is also available on Life trim cars, with a 7-speed DSG as standard.

The most frugal of these powertrains is the Life 2.0-litre TDI 150 PS DSG, which returns up to 50.4 mpg on the combined cycle, with CO 2 emissions of 147 g/km (both WLTP), while the swiftest is the 1.5-litre TSI 150 PS DSG variant, which takes 9.2 seconds to reach 62 mph, and tops out at 126 mph (where permitted).

The Tiguan Life is fitted with 18-inch ‘Frankfurt’ alloy wheels, roof rails, rear tinted glass from the B-pillar backwards, while the interior is generously appointed with a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, front comfort seats with lumbar support and seat trim covers in ‘Shooting Star’ velour, and 3Zone climate control including rear passenger controls.

Expected to be the top-seller in the revised Tiguan range, taking 50% of UK sales, the Tiguan Life also features driver assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist and front and rear parking sensors, as well as a Driver Alert System and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

Emulating that of the Arteon, the Tiguan’s new Y-structure trim line-up has two separate range-topping variants, with Elegance representing comfort and luxury, and R-Line being the sportier offshoot of the Tiguan range. Both of these Tiguan specifications are available with 1.5-litre TSI, 150 PS engines allied to smooth and quick-shifting 7-speed DSG transmissions. These models start at £32,430 (Elegance) and £32,730 (R-Line) RRP OTR. Two diesel engines are currently available across Elegance and R-Line specifications: 150 PS and 200 PS 2.0-litre TDI units, both of which come with 7-speed DSG transmissions. The 200 PS version benefits from Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system, while the lower-powered TDI is offered with both front- and all-wheel drive versions.

Of these top trims, the 2.0-litre TDI, 200 PS DSG 4Motion cars – both Elegance and R-Line – are the quickest, with identical top speeds of 134 mph, and 0-62 mph sprint times of 7.5 seconds. The Tiguan R-Line 2.0-litre TDI 150 PS DSG is the most frugal of these, with 48.7 mpg fuel economy (combined), and CO 2 emissions of 152 g/km (both WLTP).

Elegance-spec Tiguans are marked out by 19-inch ‘Auckland’ alloy wheels with a Dark Graphite finish, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with individual settings for different driving conditions and environments, silver roof rails, and chrome trim around the side windows. Inside, the Tiguan Elegance features 30-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats with ArtVelours upholstery, a heated steering wheel, illuminated front scuff plates in aluminium, ‘Cross’ design decorative inserts in the dashboard and front door trim, and Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro, 10.25-inch TFT customisable instrument panel in the dashboard.

Keyless locking and starting is also included on Elegance cars, including a sensor-controlled tailgate opening and closing function, while a panoramic sunroof is also fitted as standard. Driving Profile Selection allows customised settings for different drivers, and a rear view camera brings additional convenience and peace of mind during reversing manoeuvres. Side Assist and Rear Traffic Alert add to the Tiguan’s Driver Assistance and safety offering, while Park Assist and a headlight range control system further bolster the level of convenience provided by the enhanced SUV.

The other prong in the Tiguan’s Y-shaped specification line-up, R-Line, is expected to be selected by 28% of Tiguan customers, and takes a sportier approach than the comfort-oriented Elegance trim.

This sporting approach can be seen in the Tiguan R-Line’s standard equipment including: 20-inch ‘Misano’ alloy wheels, lowered sports suspension, bespoke R-style bumpers and rear roof spoiler, as well as LED ‘Plus’ self-levelling dipped and main beam headlights featuring High Beam Assist and dynamic headlight range control. Inside, ‘Greyson’ seat upholstery covers the main part of the seat, with the inner bolster sides finished in ArtVelours. A sports steering wheel with touch control function, brushed stainless steel pedals and a black headliner carry this sporting ambience to the interior of the R-Line, while the aluminium scuff plates are emblazoned with the R-Line logo.

Like the Tiguan Elegance, the R-Line benefits from 30-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats and the Digital Cockpit Pro dashboard instrument panel, as well as keyless entry and start. Also akin to the comfort-focused Elegance, the exterior mirrors have power adjustment, folding and heating, and surround lighting, while a raft of driver assistance systems provide safety and reassurance to both driver and passengers. The R-Line features Emergency Assist and Travel Assist over the Elegance trim model, facilitating Level 2 autonomous driving at speeds of up to 130 mph (where permitted).

Information regarding the rest of the Tiguan range, including the Tiguan eHybrid, Tiguan R and the remaining Life, Elegance and R-Line variants will follow in due course.

Brian Luckie, Tiguan Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan is the Volkswagen Group’s biggest-selling model worldwide, and one of the UK’s favourite SUVs, so an enhanced version with even more technology, connectivity and style should bolster its already strong positioning. Its sophisticated and premium new look also reflects the rest of the Volkswagen family, with a sleek new front being the highlight.

“On top of this, the Tiguan has been given a value boost, making the package even more compelling. Thanks to its winning combination of practicality, flexibility and quality, the Tiguan is our top-selling SUV in the UK, and with the benefits now offered in this enhancement, there’s even more reason to choose one. I can’t wait to see how pleased UK customers will be with the updated model.”