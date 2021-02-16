Newcastle-based business helps SMEs roll out a hybrid workplace strategy

An event that brings together the region’s seasoned workplace and technology experts for a day of discussion and advice

16 February 2021 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK: Atlas Cloud, a leading North East-based Managed Service Provider that specialises in enabling secure work from any location, has announced the launch of its virtual event: Moving To A Hybrid Workplace. Taking place on Tuesday 23rd February 2021, the event has been specifically designed for business leaders who are planning ahead for the ‘new normal’ before the lockdown restrictions begin to ease and will be filled with expert speakers who are renowned in the North East.

As the Government plans to set out a “roadmap for reopening schools, the economy and society” on 22nd February, this timely event will explore how SMEs must begin to prepare and implement an effective strategy for hybrid working for the short, medium and even long-term. With the rollout of the vaccine and the easing of restrictions insight, working between the office and home will be an essential focus for the future of the workplace.

Atlas Cloud has made it its mission to ensure that businesses are fully prepared for its employees to return to the office, by implementing a hybrid workplace strategy. Planning ahead will be key and, with a decade of expertise in delivering cloud solutions for the modern workplace, Atlas Cloud can support businesses with its experience and knowledge on their workplace transformation journey. They will be joined by experts from HR, user experience to front runners in the technology arena for a day of insight and expertise. The event will investigate the risks of not adopting a hybrid workplace strategy, to the pitfalls of long-term remote and hybrid working.

As a Newcastle based company, Atlas Cloud has a range of speakers from the North East.

The line-up includes nationally recognised heavyweights such as Bruce Daisley, Ex-Twitter VP, and Senior Microsoft Director, Robert Epstein. They will both be discussing their thoughts on hybrid working and how the impact of coronavirus has affected the workforce forever. They will also share their top tips on remote working and recruitment strategies, technology, human resource management and to prepare for the future UK office.

Other speakers include Jen Southern, Head of People Science at Hive HR, who will be offering her expertise on why an employee’s voice is the key to the future of the workplace. Alongside this Charlie Hoult, Managing Director of HYHubs, a renowned business leader in the North East, will be discussing why innovation needs human interaction.

To see the full list of speakers, please visit: www.atlascloud.co.uk/event/moving-to-a-hybrid-workplace/

Pete Watson, CEO of Atlas Cloud comments: “With 2020 transforming the way we work and following the success of our early lockdown survey which found that 74% of UK office workers stated their desire to be able to work both from home and the office. We want to be at the forefront of helping businesses to prepare for a hybrid workplace future. As well as some fantastic insight from experts in the field of business and technology, we will explore our new, nationwide survey to reveal the ins and outs of remote and hybrid working. This event is a fantastic opportunity to find out how business leaders can future-proof their organisations for what lies ahead.”

To learn more about the future of work and to gain insight from experts, sign up to the event today and future-proof your business, as we enter the next stage of the new normal.

