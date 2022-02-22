The Best Companies Live Quarter 1 Awards were presented by Dan Walker on Friday 18 February.

The listings are based on feedback from employees themselves about their experiences at work. Best Companies’ annual survey gives employees an opportunity to have their say about the organisation and help employers understand what the organisation is doing well and what it might be able to do to be better.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive at NHS Business Services Authority said: “I am so proud that the NHSBSA has been recognised as the best not-for-profit organisation to work for in the United Kingdom. It is a fantastic honour.

“It is our dedicated and talented people who make this a great place to work. Our colleagues create great teams and provide genuine support to each other and together we have created a culture where people can give and be their best, delivering for customers, the wider NHS and for the taxpayer.”

NHSBSA was listed for excelling in four regional categories. The placings have significantly improved since last year:

Regional list for the North East – Placed 11

Regional list for Yorkshire and the Humber – Placed 23

Regional list for the South East – Placed 13

Regional list for the North West – Placed 30

To find out more about the accolades and the event go to https://www.b.co.uk/lists.