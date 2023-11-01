Trade body award for North East apprentice

A North East apprentice has thanked his mentors after being presented with an award by national trade body, the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

Nathan Collier is in training at JT Dove, based in Newcastle, and was named BMF Apprentice of the Year 2023 Level 2 at the BMF Annual Members Conference and Awards.

Former Olympic swimmer, Mark Foster, hosted the event and presented Nathan with the award.

Nathan is Merchant Apprentice at JT Dove’s Durham branch. He said: “Being told I was a finalist was a huge surprise as I didn’t know it was something I would be considered for!

“I was really pleased to have the opportunity to attend the two-day BMF Conference in Birmingham – that felt like reward enough – and it was a massive shock to actually win.

“When I left school, I never knew what I wanted to do in terms of work. Being a Merchant Apprentice at JT Dove has allowed me to be in education and learn a trade as well as being in-branch where I get to know the products and services as well as customers across our branch network in the North East.

“The recognition from the BMF is amazing – it’s been an enormous confidence booster.

“I’d like to thank my work mentor, Martin Proud and Josie at LEAP Apprenticeships for all their guidance and support.”

Held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, the BMF’s Annual Members Conference and Awards recognises the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.

The award for Apprentice of the Year 2023 Level 2 was sponsored by Forgefix.

John Newcomb, BMF CEO, said: “Congratulations to Nathan on the commitment to learning and hard work that is recognised with this award.

“BMF membership encompasses the entire building materials distribution industry, and our Annual Conference and Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of suppliers, service members and individuals across the sector.”

