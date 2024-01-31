NEWCASTLE BUSINESS PIONEERS METAVERSE MEETINGS TO BOOST COLLABORATION AND CREATIVITY

Newcastle-based data and test solutions provider, Seriös Group, has announced a rollout of the metaverse in its business operations, providing free hi-tech Meta-Quest headsets to employees to facilitate virtual reality (VR) internal and client meetings.

The metaverse is a 3D VR space where users interact with a computer-generated environment, along with other users. Avatars are created by each user, so that interaction can take place in the metaverse environment. Bespoke environments can be created, ranging from boardrooms to beaches by leveraging Horizon Workrooms, Meta’s immersive virtual offices.

Following in the footsteps of corporate giants using the metaverse, such as BMW, Nokia and Bosch, Seriös Group prides itself on its focus on transformation and new technologies and believes metaverse meetings are an excellent way to boost employee engagement, collaboration and innovation.

The move to VR is part of what is known as ‘spatial computing’ or ‘mixed reality’, where the merging of digital and physical realities is transforming how we live our personal and professional lives. 2024 is expected to be the year of spatial computing, with tech firms such as Apple, Google and Samsung about to release new mixed-reality technologies.

With the business’ Seriös One platform specialising in data consolidation and analytics to unlock the full potential of enterprise data, immersive environments like the metaverse are incredibly helpful in visualising and overseeing client projects.

The Seriös Group team are now using metaverse meetings daily, working from bespoke VR environments to discuss the latest project updates and workshops for new innovative ideas.

The next step is to implement the metaverse with clients, with the business announcing that all new clients will receive headsets as part of their partnership engagement with Seriös Group. Holding client meetings in virtual reality will streamline communications and collaboration between clients and project teams.



Speaking about the rollout, Chief Executive, Lee Rorison said; “We’ve had a remarkable growth trajectory since opening our doors in 2020, and the creativity and collaboration amongst our team has been integral to that success.

“As you’d expect from a business focussed on data, many of our team are technology enthusiasts, and there was a huge level of excitement for this metaverse rollout. Since introducing VR feedback has been excellent, with staff saying the impact on their work has been incredibly positive.

“Holding meetings in an immersive, 3D virtual space means that we can connect as a team, wherever each individual may be in the world, and generate that sense of partnership and inventiveness.

“The headsets also have a focus on wellbeing, with our people able to use apps for meditation and gaming purposes.

“Our work is very technical, so being able to get together in these spaces means we can address any challenges head-on, setting up the whole team for success.”

Lee’s reflections are echoed by those on the Seriös Group team, like Test Analyst Charlotte Wharton: “When talking in groups, you can actually face and look at people so it feels a lot more personal, especially when working collaboratively on projects from home.

“Being able to do multi-screen work inside the meeting rooms with your keyboard visible, and having the desk whiteboard to write quick notes on during meetings are great features.”

Ingrid Sorenson, Data Analyst, adds: “The use of avatars means you feel like you’re in the room with colleagues, rather than just faces on a screen. Presenting and discussion tend to flow a lot more smoothly too, and overall meetings are more engaging compared to video calls.”

Seriös Group works with large corporate clients such as JLL, Nedbank and Vertu Motors, delivering bespoke data and test solutions. Serving an international client base, it has seen strong growth in the facilities management sector, winning long-term data partnerships with integrated facilities management companies JLL and Integral.

