Talented students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Newcastle among seven other schools across the UK will be taking to the stage once again at the historic Harrogate Royal Hall on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

With many postponements taking place in 2020 and 2021, many of the students missed out on performing live in front of family and friends, now even more schools and students have the opportunity to unite and take to the stage this spring. Following on from Children’s Mental Health Week earlier this year, the students have the chance to build on their creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach Newcastle students have been rehearsing for what will make another spectacular showcase. These include a total of 200 students from across the north of the country, including, Harrogate, York, Leeds Morley and Leeds Roundhay, Preston, Chorley and Wilmslow.

Newcastle Principal Angela Salkeld said:

“We have 7 dedicated Stagecoach Newcastle students eager to perform Live at Harrogate Theatre Royal. Our last Stage performance was February/March 2020 – so we’ve lots of experiences to catch up on. No better way to start than performing alongside our Stagecoach friends from around the North. This is a fantastic opportunity, creating lifetime memories, along with rebuilding the confidence and esteem of our youngsters.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts recently reported a seven per cent rise in student enrollments since 2020, and prides itself on building Creative Courage For Life® among students which is more important than ever as children’s mental health, confidence and development have been impacted by the lockdown. Performing arts’ powerful impact on improving children’s mental health, along with the need for social interaction, a creative outlet and a happy and positive environment where children can be themselves and make friends, have been key contributors to this spike in enquiries and enrolments.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Newcastle is part of a network of more than 2000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Newcastle, please visit their website https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/newcastle or call 07535 707834.