Visitors from Estonia, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden touched down in Newcastle this week to explore the regional clean tech and renewable energy sector and potential opportunities for international businesses.

Following a number of visits and activity between Newcastle and the Nordics earlier this year, ties between the regions are going from strength to strength as Invest Newcastle, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), welcomed representatives from the Department for International Trade (DIT) and overseas embassies. The visit was organised alongside DIT and Invest North East England and showcased the region’s strengths and highlighted the vibrant offer for global businesses.

Invest Newcastle provided a tour around the city, showcasing assets, such as The Gateshead District Energy Scheme, immersive tech centre PROTO and Newcastle Helix, a state-of-the art city centre innovation district where businesses and academics combine to solve future city challenges.

Visitors were also taken further afield, with representatives from Invest North East England taking them to the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, the new Britishvolt site in Blyth, and the Port of Tyne.

Richard Wood, Her Majesty’s Ambassador (HMA) to Norway, said: “In Norway, the clean energy sector is particularly important with so many synergies for us to build up the clean energy transition together.

“It’s fantastic to be in Newcastle which has so many natural links to the Nordic and Baltic area. We’re here to find opportunities for investment in this area and opportunities for British companies to export more to our region.”

NGI Inward Investment Manager, Sam Cassidy will head to Norway later this month where he will meet directly with businesses to discuss the opportunities in Newcastle and the wider region.

Sam said: “Newcastle has quickly become a leading smart city having reached 21st place in the IMD Smart City Index in 2021, ahead of all other UK cities.

“A large part of this is down to our assets which are truly world-class. The National Innovation Centre for Ageing and the National Innovation Centre for Data provide industry-leading insights, and products and services that help residents in the region, the country, and the world live smarter, healthier and longer lives.

“Sustainability is also hugely on the agenda here and in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Visiting The Sage, the new arena and conference development in Gateshead, we were able to showcase how net zero is weaved into all aspects of the investment landscape in Newcastle and Gateshead. The development will be powered by a district energy network that includes mine water heating.

“We’re a place where companies can grow and thrive with the support of a passionate community. Building international relationships like this is a fantastic way to strengthen our profile as a leading region for businesses and I look forward to continuing this conversation when I visit Norway later this month.”

Rachel Burdis, Inward Investment Manager at Invest North East England said:

“With the Green Trade and Investment Expo happening this autumn, this visit has been a timely showcase of our region’s clean growth assets and opportunities for investment and collaboration partnerships. The North East’s strengths in renewables, including offshore wind, as well as digital technologies and innovation were on full display through the various site visits and presentations from regional experts. We were pleased to be able to strengthen links with the Baltics and Nordics ambassadors and encourage further mutually beneficial trade and inward investment.”