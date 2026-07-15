Newett Homes Acquires Parcel of Land in Harrogate to Extend Popular Development

Yorkshire housebuilder Newett Homes has completed the purchase of a 1.5-acre plot of land in Harrogate to extend its existing sold-out development, The Pastures.

Located on Otley Road, the extension of The Pastures neighbourhood will be a boutique development of nine energy-efficient homes in an established and highly desirable location on the south-west edge of the town.

With a gross development value of around £5 million, the scheme will comprise a collection of three, four and five-bedroom properties, designed to meet continued demand for premium family housing.

Every home will include solar panels and an electric vehicle charging point as standard, helping homeowners reduce energy costs while supporting lower-carbon living.

As part of its planning obligations Newett Homes will contribute £65,000 to support investment in community and local infrastructure in the area.

Newett Homes chief executive, Will Newett, said: “Harrogate continues to see strong demand for high-quality family homes, particularly in established locations where opportunities for new development are increasingly limited.

“The acquisition of this site enables us to build on the success of the first phase of The Pastures and gives us the opportunity to deliver another collection of homes that reflects the expectations of today’s buyers.

“As a Yorkshire-based housebuilder, there is always a real sense of pride in delivering new communities within our heartland. Building close to home allows us to draw on our local knowledge and understanding of what buyers in the region are looking for, while continuing to invest in the places where we live and work.

“This is an exclusive opportunity for buyers seeking thoughtfully designed, energy-efficient homes in a well-connected setting and we are looking forward bringing this exclusive development to market.”

Construction of The Pastures’ new phase will get underway immediately and the first homes have been released for sale off plan through estate agent William H Brown.

The first residents are expected to move in from February 2027, with the development due for completion in May 2027.

For more information on current available properties contact William H Brown Harrogate on 01423 502282.