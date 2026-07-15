550 cakes and 1,000+ attendees at London’s CAKE PICNIC with Strawberry Shortcake

CAKE PICNIC Returns to London This Summer in Partnership with Strawberry Shortcake A community celebration of cake, creativity, and summer in Greenwich Park

London, UK — June 25, 2026 — CAKE PICNIC, the beloved global cake-sharing phenomenon, returns to London this summer for an unforgettable day of sweetness, connection, and creativity, this time teaming up with the iconic and beloved kids’ brand Strawberry Shortcake, from WildBrain.

Set against the rolling green backdrop of Greenwich Park, one of London’s most beautiful royal parks, this summer’s London CAKE PICNIC invites bakers across the city to bring a cake, share a story, and experience the simple joy of gathering. Bakers of every level, from first-timers to seasoned pastry artists, are welcome, as long as they bring one whole cake to join. The day unfolds across morning and afternoon picnics, each featuring 250 cakes, with a berry special opportunity for kids to join in a Strawberry Shortcake Berry Beginners cake decorating class. Hosted by renowned Cake Artist Ashley Holt, little bakers will learn simple piping techniques and decorate their own berry-inspired cake and become part of the CAKE PICNIC celebration!

London knows cake. From a nation that turned baking into appointment television to a summer of berries at their peak, the city brings a baking culture that is equal parts tradition and pure imagination. Paired with Strawberry Shortcake, the berry-loving character who has charmed generations, it is the sweetest possible way to spend a summer day.

“I am so excited to bring CAKE PICNIC back to London, and to do it alongside Strawberry Shortcake,” said Elisa Sunga, founder of CAKE PICNIC. “There is something magical about hundreds of people each carrying a cake they made themselves, all in one park, in the middle of summer. London bakers have such heart and such imagination, and I cannot wait to see what they create.”

CAKE PICNIC is about joy, community, and the beautiful chaos of gathering with cake. Whether you bake from scratch or boxed-mix magic, all are welcome, as long as you come ready to share.