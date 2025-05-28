Next MICA events at Bicester Motion and Goodwood to provide bespoke auto insights and introductions

Motorsport Masterclass in June, and VIP tour of July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, will benefit attendees’ understanding of performance PR

Hagerty UK at Bicester Motion, Oxon, on June 27th and Ferrari at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood, Sussex, on July 10th to host MICA members and guests

Sign up at MICA Masterclass and Events to seal remaining places



28 May 2025 — Training and networking organised by the industry’s communicators association are being booked up fast by its target audience of in-house and agency PRs.

Motorsport Masterclass with Hagerty

Our “In Pole Position” Masterclass will be a unique gathering of motorsport communications professionals and racing drivers discussing and advising how brands can leverage motor racing as a communications platform. With renewed interest from car brands entering F1 and sports car racing, it’s never been a better time to get on this masterclass’s grid, which is limited to just 30 attendees.

On June 27th at the Hagerty Clubhouse, attending PRs will learn how to maximise the PR value from trackside sponsorships and partnerships. Motorsport professionals will showcase the sport as an influential platform for brand storytelling by promoting its diverse voices, inclusive narratives and representative future.

Motorsport agency director James Bailey, of PitBox91, will share case studies and lead presenters Charlotte Mackenzie, Motorsport UK communications manager, Mike Scudamore, Team BRIT principal, and drivers Charlie Martin, Lewis Appiagyei and Ruben Stanislaus — all debating motorsport’s diverse audiences. Top communications professionals in presenter Henry Catchpole and editor-turned-studio-founder Nick Trott complete the informed opinions.

To hear from this accomplished talent at Hagerty Clubhouse at Bicester Motion — where operations are resuming after this month’s tragic fire — sign up at MICA Masterclass and Events.

Goodwood Festival of Speed with Ferrari

July’s Festival of Speed offers cars, stars and motorsport royalty at the largest event of its kind. MICA is running a draw for an exclusive Festival experience, with admission generously donated by the Goodwood Estate on industry day, Thursday July 10th, and all-day access from Ferrari to its select Pavilion.

This offer of three pairs of tickets will enable six guests to be hosted by MICA and Ferrari and to take away new industry knowledge and contacts. The group has been invited to the stands of MICA-supporting performance brands, including Praga for an introduction to the Bohema hypercar in the Supercar Paddock. To be in the draw, members (to become one, join here) should register at MICA Masterclass and Events by June 1st.

MICA

The Motor Industry Communicators Association provides sector-specific training, mentoring, networking and events to accelerate the career of automotive PRs. Working closely with a wide range of sector experts, MICA is unique in its ability to bring together relevant insights from leading specialists, in-person at Masterclasses and online in the My Mica members’ area.