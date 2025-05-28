*All figures relating to performance, consumption and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected. **Electronically limited. ***Price stated is the Recommended Retail Price which does not include On The Road costs and taxes.

The new BMW M2 CS is priced from £86,800 RRP and will be produced in a limited run at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico. First customer deliveries are set to arrive in the UK in late summer 2025.

A range of model-specific design elements give the BMW M2 CS an unmistakeable road presence. Most prominent is a ducktail spoiler which has been seamlessly integrated into the carbon fibre boot lid, alongside exclusive forged M light-alloy wheels finished in Golden Bronze, a unique stripped-back M kidney grille, a newly designed carbon rear diffuser and a matte black front splitter.

The six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology now delivers an impressive 530 hp – a 50 hp increase over the current-generation BMW M2 – and 650 Nm of torque. As a result, the new BMW M2 CS matches the performance capabilities of both the BMW M3 Competition Saloon with M xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 27.7 mpg; CO 2 emissions, combined: 230 g/km in the WLTP cycle, CO 2 class: G) and BMW M4 Coupé with M xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 28.0 mpg; CO 2 emissions, combined: 229 g/km in the WLTP cycle, CO 2 class: G), powering from rest to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

With an increased engine power output, model-specific chassis tuning and a lightweight construction – comprising an array of carbon fibre reinforced plastic components (CFRP) – the second-generation BMW M2 CS (combined fuel consumption: 28.8 mpg; combined CO 2 emissions: 226 g/km according to WLTP, CO 2 class: G) is as proficient on the racetrack as it is on the road.

Capturing the essence of sheer driving pleasure, the new BMW M2 CS sets another benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment. Arriving as the latest special edition model from BMW M GmbH, it fuses thrilling performance, superior driving dynamics and a compelling design, whilst continuing a prestigious lineage that began with the legendary BMW 2002 Turbo over half a century ago.

Noticeable weight reduction thanks to intelligent lightweight design.

The new BMW M2 CS weighs approximately 30 kilograms lighter than the standard model. This notable weight reduction has been achieved through intelligent lightweight construction – utilising an array of exterior and interior components made from CFRP – and standard-fit forged M light-alloy wheels. The result is the lightest BMW M2 of the current generation.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with significant increase in power output and torque.

The new BMW M2 CS is equipped with an upgraded version of the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine found in the current generation BMW M2. Especially noticeable in dynamic driving situations, the engine’s unmistakeable performance characteristics are sharper, and power delivery is linear, even into the higher rev ranges.

The engine’s power output rises to 530 hp – a 50 hp power increase over the current generation. Peak torque also sees a 50 Nm increase, with 650 Nm available across a broad rev range from 2,650 rpm and up to 5,730 rpm. The engine’s maximum power output is mobilised at 6,250 rpm before it reaches a 7,200-rpm red line. Performance is further enhanced through model-specific accelerator mapping across all drive modes selectable via the M Setup menu.

The engine’s M TwinPower Turbo technology comprises a pair of mono-scroll turbochargers, an indirect intercooler supplied by a low-temperature circuit, and an electronically controlled wastegate. The technology package also includes High Precision Injection, which operates with maximum pressure of 350 bar, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing.

Inspired by motorsport, the engine additionally features an extremely rigid crankcase with a sleeve-free, closed-deck construction, a forged crankshaft with lightweight design, cylinder bores with a wire-arc sprayed iron coating and a 3D-printed core for the cylinder head.

The M-specific cooling system ensures the powertrain components maintain an optimal operating temperature even under heavy loads, while the oil circuit is adequately equipped to handle highly dynamic driving situations. Additionally, a map-controlled oil pump ensures reliable oil supply even under extreme acceleration.

Power is delivered through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as standard. A Drivelogic button is integrated into the gear selector lever, making it possible to alter the transmission’s shift characteristics with a choice of three distinct levels. In addition to the gear selector lever, gearshift paddles on the steering wheel can be used for sequential interventions in the gear selection process at any time.

Exceptional performance: 0 to 62 mph in less than four seconds.

A specially designed engine mounting with increased spring rates establishes a highly rigid connection between the power unit and the vehicle’s structure. This results in a sharper engine response and an extremely direct transmission of power to the drivetrain.

Thanks to its rapid power delivery, increased engine power output, and lightweight design, the new BMW M2 CS can accelerate from rest to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the current-generation BMW M2. 0 – 124 mph is dealt with in 11.7 seconds, while the mid-range sprint from 50 – 75 mph takes just 3.4 seconds. The top speed of the special edition – which is equipped with the M Driver’s Package as standard – is electronically limited to 188 mph.

This dynamic power delivery is complemented by a rich engine note, which is radiated via an M-specific exhaust system with electrically-controlled flaps and – in true M fashion – two pairs of tailpipes finished in matte black. For drivers seeking an even more aggressive soundscape, a lightweight titanium M Performance exhaust system – designed specifically for CS models – is available from the M Performance parts catalogue for the BMW M2 CS. The Active Sound Design inside the cabin also helps to convey the engine’s soundtrack authentically, with the intensity raised when SPORT or SPORT PLUS modes are selected.

Chassis and brakes optimised for increased performance.

The chassis technology and braking system for the BMW M2 CS are precisely tailored to the model’s improved performance characteristics and its unique weight distribution. Lowered by eight millimetres, the chassis benefits from model-specific adaptations, including bespoke tuning for the springs, dampers and chassis control systems. In addition, the settings for the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and M Dynamic Mode have been precisely optimised to meet the demands of driving on track. The M Servotronic steering, M Sport differential and integrated braking system also receive model-specific tuning.

An M Compound braking system with red brake callipers is fitted as standard. Driver’s seeking additional stopping power can choose the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes, which are also equipped with red brake callipers.

A bold exterior design featuring numerous carbon fibre components.

The exterior design of the BMW M2 CS comprises a variety of components made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) and model-specific details. The front-end is characterised by a newly designed and stripped-back BMW M kidney grille with optimised air inlets, Shadow Line Adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist and a matte black front splitter.

Most prominent at the rear is a large ducktail spoiler, which has been seamlessly integrated into the CFRP boot lid. The “M2 CS” badge finished in a red/black colourway sits beneath the pronounced spoiler. In addition to the M exterior mirror caps – familiar from the current-generation BMW M2 – the special edition gains a standard-fit M carbon roof and a unique rear diffuser, also made from CFRP.

BMW M2 CS customers can select from four exterior paint colours: Sapphire Black metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, M Portimao Blue metallic and BMW Individual Velvet Blue metallic. Meanwhile, the CS-exclusive M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design are finished exclusively in matte Gold Bronze. They measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear (with the dimensions 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 respectively) and are fitted as standard with track tyres. Customers can specify sport tyres at no additional charge, while ultra-track tyres are available optionally and yield maximum performance on track.

Carbon and racing flair continues inside the cabin.

The interior of the BMW M2 CS combines a performance-oriented cockpit with advanced digital technology and further model-exclusive design elements. A standout feature is the centre console, which has been constructed entirely from CFRP. Similarly, the heated and weight-optimised bucket seats for the driver and front passenger are also made from carbon and can be electrically adjusted into a wide range of positions. Each has integral head restraints, an illuminated “CS” model badge and surfaces in full Merino leather.

Bringing authentic racing flair into the cockpit, a heated M Alcantara steering wheel in a three-spoke design is fitted as standard. It features a flat-bottomed rim, a red centre marker in the 12 o’clock position and two M buttons which provide quick access to individually configured vehicle setups. Elsewhere, “CS” lettering decorates the centre console, door sills and is illuminated within the door panels – a unique feature of the M2 CS. Rounding off the interior design is a standard-fit anthracite headliner.

M-specific setup buttons for a customisable driving experience.

The BMW M2 CS utilises the same cutting-edge operating concept for driving configuration as the BMW M2. At its heart is the Setup button on the centre console, which provides direct access to settings for the engine, chassis, steering and brakes. Offering further customisation capability, the special edition comes as standard with the M Drive Professional system with track-optimised functions such as the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer. This system also includes a TRACK mode and ten-stage M Traction Control, where the wheel slip limiter intervention thresholds can be tailored to the driver’s individual preference.

BMW Curved Display with Operating System 8.5.

The new BMW M2 CS features a BMW Curved Display, comprising a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display with an M-specific interface based on BMW Operating System 8.5. The information display features M Shift Lights at its upper edge, while the status of the driving stability systems and traction control can be found in the lower portion of the screen. The home screen of the 14.9-inch control display provides access to widgets for vehicle setup, tyre pressure and temperature.

A compelling standard specification to enhance driving pleasure.

Further standard equipment for the BMW M2 CS includes three-zone automatic air conditioning, comfort access, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps navigation system. Alongside the head-up display, BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes an augmented view mode on the control display. Smartphone integration enables both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

Providing partially automated driving and parking capabilities, the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, Front Collision Warning, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Speed Limit Info with blind-spot detection and Lane Departure Warning are also offered as standard. Meanwhile, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function is available optionally.