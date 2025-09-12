NFL sets new standards in the sponsorship stakes

The National Football League (NFL) entered the 2025 season with a record 46 sponsors, highlighting its ongoing appeal to major brands.
A new deal with Jersey Mike’s was one of the most eye-catching developments, with the brand replacing Subway as the NFL’s official sandwich provider.
Television viewers will now see much less of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a regular endorser of Subway’s products.
Mahomes, who featured heavily in Spreadex Sports’ top NFL 2025 picks and predictions ahead of the new campaign, can now focus on leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl.
The list of sponsors for the 2025 NFL season reads like a who’s who of major brands, and features companies who have been partners since the 20th century.
NFL sponsors – 2025
- Gatorade (PepsiCo) – Sports nutrition – 1983
- Visa – Payment systems services – 1995
- The Campbell’s Company – Food – 1998
- FedEx – Package delivery services, office supply retailer – 2000
- Frito-Lay (PepsiCo) – Food – 2000
- Mars Snackfoods – Food – 2002
- PepsiCo – Soft drinks, water, tea – 2002
- Procter & Gamble – Consumer goods – 2009
- Verizon Wireless – Telecom – 2020
- Anheuser-Busch InBev – Beer, hard seltzer, flavoured malt beverages – 2011
- Marriott – Hotels – 2011
- Microsoft (Surface, Windows) – Computing – 2011
- USAA – Financial services – 2011
- Quaker Oats (PepsiCo) – Hot oatmeal – 2012
- Extreme Networks – Wi-Fi analytics and Wi-Fi network solutions 2013
- Nationwide – Financial services – 2014
- Amazon Web Services – Computing – 2017
- Intuit – Financial services – 2018
- Sleep Number – Mattresses, sleep tracking, bedding, sleep and wellness – 2018
- Cigna – Health insurance – 2019
- Caesars Entertainment – Gambling – 2019
- DraftKings – Gambling – 2019
- Lowe’s – Home improvement retail store – 2019
- Oakley – Helmet visors, non-prescription sunglasses, eye glass frames, goggles – 2019
- Best Buy – Home consumer electronics retail store – 2020
- Invisalign (Align Technology) – Teeth aligners, 3D intraoral scanners – 2020
- Rocket Mortgage – Mortgages – 2020
- Uber/Uber Eats – Rideshare/on-demand food delivery – 2020
- Cisco Systems – Digital communications – 2021
- Diageo – Luxury spirits – 2021
- FanDuel – Gambling – 2021
- Apple Music – Music streaming platform – 2022
- E&J Gallo – Wine, champagne prosecco, sparkling wine – 2022
- Little Caesars – Pizza – 2022
- TCL – Televisions – 2022
- Toyota – Automotive – 2023
- YouTube – Video sharing platform – 2023
- Accenture – Business and technology consulting – 2024
- Applebee’s – Casual dining restaurant – 2024
- Sony – Electronic products – 2024
- Abercrombie & Fitch – Fashion – 2025
- Adobe – Creative and marketing software – 2025
- Breitling – Luxury watch – 2025
- Jersey Mike’s – Food – 2025
- NetApp – Data storage – 2025
- Novartis – Pharmaceuticals – 2025
Abercrombie & Fitch wager heavily on the NFL
Abercrombie & Fitch is arguably the most noteworthy of the six new brands which have jumped on board with the NFL this season.
They have secured the first-ever official fashion partnership with the league in a move they hope will help to ease financial concerns around the company.
The company’s stock has fallen by around 38 percent this year, triggering concerns that the growth they have enjoyed since 2020 was unsustainable.
A $90 million tariff impact took investors by surprise, but the deal with the NFL should steady the ship heading into the final quarter of the year.
“We’re uniquely positioned for this moment where sports, fashion and culture are converging like never before,” said Abercrombie & Fitch’s chief executive officer Fran Horowitz.
“We’ve been working with the NFL and premier NFL athletes for several years, so officially becoming a league sponsor is a natural progression.
“As a style authority, we’re creating products that let fans represent their team while expressing their personal style. This NFL partnership goes beyond licensing.
“It is about meeting the needs of an expanding audience. Together, the NFL and Abercrombie are helping to build fandom through fashion.”