NFL sets new standards in the sponsorship stakes

The National Football League (NFL) entered the 2025 season with a record 46 sponsors, highlighting its ongoing appeal to major brands.

A new deal with Jersey Mike’s was one of the most eye-catching developments, with the brand replacing Subway as the NFL’s official sandwich provider.

Television viewers will now see much less of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a regular endorser of Subway’s products.

The list of sponsors for the 2025 NFL season reads like a who’s who of major brands, and features companies who have been partners since the 20th century.

NFL sponsors – 2025

Gatorade (PepsiCo) – Sports nutrition – 1983

Visa – Payment systems services – 1995

The Campbell’s Company – Food – 1998

FedEx – Package delivery services, office supply retailer – 2000

Frito-Lay (PepsiCo) – Food – 2000

Mars Snackfoods – Food – 2002

PepsiCo – Soft drinks, water, tea – 2002

Procter & Gamble – Consumer goods – 2009

Verizon Wireless – Telecom – 2020

Anheuser-Busch InBev – Beer, hard seltzer, flavoured malt beverages – 2011

Marriott – Hotels – 2011

Microsoft (Surface, Windows) – Computing – 2011

USAA – Financial services – 2011

Quaker Oats (PepsiCo) – Hot oatmeal – 2012

Extreme Networks – Wi-Fi analytics and Wi-Fi network solutions 2013

Nationwide – Financial services – 2014

Amazon Web Services – Computing – 2017

Intuit – Financial services – 2018

Sleep Number – Mattresses, sleep tracking, bedding, sleep and wellness – 2018

Cigna – Health insurance – 2019

Caesars Entertainment – Gambling – 2019

DraftKings – Gambling – 2019

Lowe’s – Home improvement retail store – 2019

Oakley – Helmet visors, non-prescription sunglasses, eye glass frames, goggles – 2019

Best Buy – Home consumer electronics retail store – 2020

Invisalign (Align Technology) – Teeth aligners, 3D intraoral scanners – 2020

Rocket Mortgage – Mortgages – 2020

Uber/Uber Eats – Rideshare/on-demand food delivery – 2020

Cisco Systems – Digital communications – 2021

Diageo – Luxury spirits – 2021

FanDuel – Gambling – 2021

Apple Music – Music streaming platform – 2022

E&J Gallo – Wine, champagne prosecco, sparkling wine – 2022

Little Caesars – Pizza – 2022

TCL – Televisions – 2022

Toyota – Automotive – 2023

YouTube – Video sharing platform – 2023

Accenture – Business and technology consulting – 2024

Applebee’s – Casual dining restaurant – 2024

Sony – Electronic products – 2024

Abercrombie & Fitch – Fashion – 2025

Adobe – Creative and marketing software – 2025

Breitling – Luxury watch – 2025

Jersey Mike’s – Food – 2025

NetApp – Data storage – 2025

Novartis – Pharmaceuticals – 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch wager heavily on the NFL

Abercrombie & Fitch is arguably the most noteworthy of the six new brands which have jumped on board with the NFL this season.

They have secured the first-ever official fashion partnership with the league in a move they hope will help to ease financial concerns around the company.

The company’s stock has fallen by around 38 percent this year, triggering concerns that the growth they have enjoyed since 2020 was unsustainable.

A $90 million tariff impact took investors by surprise, but the deal with the NFL should steady the ship heading into the final quarter of the year.

“We’re uniquely positioned for this moment where sports, fashion and culture are converging like never before,” said Abercrombie & Fitch’s chief executive officer Fran Horowitz.

“We’ve been working with the NFL and premier NFL athletes for several years, so officially becoming a league sponsor is a natural progression.

“As a style authority, we’re creating products that let fans represent their team while expressing their personal style. This NFL partnership goes beyond licensing.

“It is about meeting the needs of an expanding audience. Together, the NFL and Abercrombie are helping to build fandom through fashion.”