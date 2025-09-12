‘ST. JAMES’ STACK, PRESENTED BY SELA’ TO HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED VS BARCELONA LIVE SCREENING – WITH FULL ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP

‘St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela’ will screen Newcastle United’s highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League opener against Barcelona on Thursday 18 September.

Fans can experience the electric atmosphere of the city centre fanzone while watching the game for free alongside fellow supporters, as part of a packed matchday entertainment line-up.

The official fanzone – a collaboration between STACK and Newcastle United – will show the match with full commentary across all large screens and TVs throughout the venue. Children accompanied by a responsible adult can stay right until the final whistle.

A full entertainment programme has also been scheduled from 4pm onward – building the atmosphere right through until the 8pm kick-off and beyond.

The venue’s matchday host will get the ball rolling before club mascots Monty and Maggie take to the stage. A performance by The Belta Reivers at 5.30pm will be followed by an appearance from a surprise Magpies legend alongside renowned local commentator Matthew Raisbeck.

Visitors will be able to enjoy all the venue’s food and drink offerings, open throughout the day.

Keep an eye out for the ‘STACK cam’ in action, scanning the audience to spotlight individuals and groups on the big screens during breaks in play. The entertainment is also set to continue after the final whistle has blown, with resident STACK DJ keeping the music going until midnight.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said the venue will be going “all out” to mark the first home match of the UEFA Champions League.

“There’s already huge excitement around this match,” he said, “and we will make sure fans who have been unable to get a ticket, have the best possible experience outside the stadium.

“It’s going to be a fantastic evening and we hope everyone will come down to St. James’ STACK and enjoy the food, the drink, the match and, of course, the most amazing atmosphere.”