Whitepaper reveals North East based law firm has largest share of regional residential purchase transactions

North East-based law firm, Sweeney Miller Law, had the highest market share for residential purchase transactions in the North East in 2022, according to data published by legal software solution platform Access Legal.

The Conveyancing Data Trends and Analysis whitepaper uses HM Registry data to plot the UK’s conveyancing market data each year, and the latest report shows comparisons between 2021/22.

As part of the report, the data summarised the top 20 most active conveyancers in each region ranked by market share; Sweeney Miller Law, based in Newcastle and Sunderland, was highlighted as the leading firm for the North East of England with a market share of just over 3%. The whitepaper also highlighted that while, across the UK, purchase transactions had slowed down, and average prices reduced, the North East as a region had been impacted the least, and the market is proving resilient.

Surbhi Vedhara, Managing Director at Sweeney Miller Law commented: “It is great to see the hard work of our excellent residential conveyancing department paying off in these latest figures. Despite the volume of transactions we handle, we are committed to providing the same high-quality service to each and every client, whether they are first-time buyers just getting on the property ladder or residential developers growing their portfolio. It was also encouraging to see the North East as a whole performing so well in comparison to the wider UK; we have a really great residential ecosystem in the region so it’s great to see that being recognised.”

With offices in Gosforth and Sunderland, Sweeney Miller Law provides residential conveyancing advice to clients across the region and nationwide, including buying and selling, buy-to-let, auctions, mortgages and remortgages, enfranchisement, and shared ownership.

Please follow and like us: