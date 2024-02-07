NIO showcases Ultra Long Range battery by completing 1000+km on a single charge

William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, puts new 150kWh Ultra Long Range battery to the test behind the wheel of a NIO ET7, completing a 1,044km journey using 97% of battery power

The 14-hour drive from Shanghai to Xiamen on Sunday 17 th December showcases the true capabilities of NIO’s new Ultra Long Range battery, completing the run with 3% battery life to spare

The test was completed without the need for a battery swap or recharge, marking a new milestone for the company

On December 17th, NIO Founder, Chairman and CEO William Li marked a new milestone for the company by driving a NIO ET7 over 1,000km on a single battery charge.

Proving the immense capabilities of NIO’s latest Ultra Long Range 150kWh battery pack, the 14-hour journey began in Shanghai with sights set on Xiamen, a city on the southeast coast of China. William Li was joined by Dr. Fei Shen, Senior Vice President of NIO Power, and Chenxia Huang, General Manager of Tencent News.

After a short stopover and driver swap, the NIO ET7 reached Xiamen having used 97% of its battery life during the 1,044-km trip, despite the particularly cold temperatures – a factor usually associated with reduced electric vehicle battery performance and range.

NIO’s 150kWh Ultra Long Range battery is compatible with its entire range of smart EVs, and is currently available for users of its Battery as a Service subscription model which allows drivers to flexibly scale* battery capacity during each stop to suit changing requirements.

NIO’s new 150kWh Ultra Long Range Battery Pack is the world’s first pouch format cell CTP Pack with no thermal propagation design, with a cell energy density of up to 360Wh/kg, marking the highest capacity and energy density for mass produced production car battery packs in China.

William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO said: “The completion of this range test marks the range of smart EVs going beyond 1,000 kilometers, which will further promote the transformation of the automotive industry from the consumption of gasoline to electricity.”

The new 150kWh Ultra Long Range battery is compatible with all NIO electric vehicles through NIO Power’s chargeable, upgradable and swappable power service system, and NIO users will be provided with flexible options for upgrading the batteries when needed.

As of December 19th 2023, NIO has 2,322 Power Swap Stations worldwide: 2,289 in China and 33 in Europe, with the latest opening on December 18th in Amsterdam. On December 16th, NIO also performed its 34 millionth battery swap operation – equivalent to one swap every 1.4 seconds.