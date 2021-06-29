From the starting line to the school run, Formula E driver Sébastien Buemi has woven electric driving into all elements of his life

PARIS (26 May 2021) – Sébastien Buemi, one of the most successful drivers in Formula E history and LEAF owner, shares how he has embraced EV on and off the track in a bid to inspire others to switch to a 100% electric vehicle, as part of Nissan’s My Life with a Nissan LEAF series.

As a brand committed to electrification and achieving carbon neutrality, Sébastien’s passion for EVs perfectly mirrors Nissan’s wider purpose. Being a Nissan Global Ambassador and current Nissan Formula E driver, EVs are an integral part of Sebastien’s professional and family life.

“I drive electric every day, not just when I’m competing, but also on the school run and running errands around my home city in Switzerland. My Nissan LEAF enables me to enjoy the thrill of EV, even when I’m not on the track.” Sébastien Buemi, Nissan Formula E driver.

Ever since competing in Formula E, he has been completely won over by the power and efficiency of electric vehicles. And, like his Formula E racing car, the advanced technology in Sébastien’s LEAF helps optimise on-road efficiency.

“Racing for Nissan in Formula E, I have been impressed by the exhilarating power delivery, acceleration and energy management that electric vehicles provide,” explains Sébastien.

“The LEAF brings excitement to my daily driving! The instant rush of power from the innovative e-Pedal makes driving on the roads and the LEAF’s battery efficiency, including its regenerative braking, makes the experience behind the wheel even more reassuring.”

Finding wonder in how far his LEAF can take him on one charge, Sébastien joins a fleet of drivers surprised by the range of their EV, with Nissan research finding 70 per cent1 of EV drivers stating that the range autonomy of their electric car was better than expected before purchase.

Sébastien Buemi also feels charging his LEAF is an easy and stress-free experience thanks to the various ways of charging available and an infrastructure which has increased year after year. “In the last 10 years, charging point infrastructure has improved enormously. Even in Switzerland where I live, it’s really easy to find a charging point, making it a seamless experience charging my LEAF,” Sébastien adds.

Through his participation in the ‘My Life with a Nissan LEAF’ series, Sébastien wants to reassure people of EV capabilities and demonstrate all the benefits they have to offer.

He joins the legendary football manager, Pep Guardiola and football pro, Eden Hazard in the electric movement motivating people to make the switch as well.

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan Global Motorsports Director for Formula E commented: “For us, Formula E is about excitement, energy and environment. It’s great to see Sébastien adopting these principles and showcasing how these can be integrated in every day driving with his Nissan LEAF.”

“Nissan aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road. Inspired by the energy and the environment of Formula E, the Nissan LEAF is an electric vehicle loved by customers and Formula E drivers alike!”

