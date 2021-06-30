MIDDLESBROUGH College Group is calling on North East businesses to consider financial incentives for employers running T Level industry placements.

Firms across the region will be able to claim £1,000 for a new maximum of 20 students on T Level programmes until July 2022.

The new incentives – designed to offer support to employers impacted by the pandemic – have been put in place to ensure T Level placements can continue to rollout successfully across the region.

Ashley Tizard, managing director of Stockton-based industrial software company Tascomp, thinks T Levels are a “win-win” for employers. His company hosted 19-year-old student Cameron Hawkes – who is now employed by the company.

Ashley said: “Rather than a just few days of work experience, the T-Level approach has enabled him to get a good basic grounding at the college, while gaining some hands-on experience with real projects that are developed over a number of weeks for real customers.

“I’d recommend T Levels to any business in the region and the new financial incentives are even more reason to get involved in the programme.”

Kath Hawking, industry placement manager at Middlesbrough College, said: “It’s a great opportunity for businesses in the North East to use T Level placements to their full potential, while getting the added cash bonus.

“Many companies, like Tascomp, are already recognising the value of T Level placements as they will help provide the skilled workforce needed.

“The £1,000 incentive will help even more employers experience the benefits, while also providing young learners with first-hand experience in the workplace.”

T Levels, which are equivalent to three A Levels, include work placements of at least 45 days – allowing students to get essential hands-on experience in their chosen industry.

Middlesbrough College has been chosen by the Department for Education as the only College in Tees Valley to provide the qualifications.