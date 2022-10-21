A North East charity for which partnership is central has ventured into crowdfunding for the first time to help more young families through the cost of living crisis.

Kids Kabin, which was formed in 1994 to help disadvantaged young people in Newcastle gain the skills and confidence to reach their full potential, is looking for individuals and organisations to support a project it hopes will benefit an extra 400 children next year.

The charity has joined forces with its colleagues at Recyke y’bike, which refurbishes donated bicycles, to raise almost £7,000 to host 80 bike repair workshops for the children and young people of Byker and Walker, two of Newcastle’s most deprived neighbourhoods, where cost of living hardships are being disproportionately felt.

The organisations, which are long-time supporters of one another’s work and collaborate frequently to maximise their impact on the local communities of Newcastle’s east end, have joined Crowdfund North of Tyne, launching the Big East End Bike Fix Fund in the hope they gain enough community ‘backers’ to unlock a £5,000 boost from the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

In just a week, the team behind the scheme, which will begin in February 2023 if the campaign reaches its final target, have demonstrated support from the local community by reaching more than 15 per cent of their goal. But now they want more people to know about the fundraiser and become ‘backers’ to show the authority the depth of community support for the programme.

Part of both the Walker Workers and Byker Children and Young People’s Partnership groups, Kids Kabin, which is also now expanding in south and east Middlesbrough with the support of Thirteen Housing Group, uses creative activities to give young people greater opportunities, and bike repair is a great example.

Chief Executive Will Benson said: “We understand the lasting power of partnerships in increasing capacity and sharing skills, and in helping us make an even bigger difference in the lives of more of our young people and their families, so we’d like to thank the team at Recyke y’bike for joining us in this initiative.

“The Big East End Bike Fix Fund will enhance the problem solving and teamwork skills of young bike mechanics, building their confidence and giving them practical knowledge they can share with others that will stay with them for life.

“In addition, hundreds of bikes will be fixed, saving families money, preventing bikes going to landfill unnecessarily, and helping more local children learn about re-use and recycling. They’ll also be empowered to work positively together in the streets and in parks, and to choose cycling more as an active, healthy, and environmentally-friendly way of getting around.”

Neil McGowran, Recyke y’bike’s General Manager added: “We’ve been blown away by the amount of pledges we’ve received so far, but there’s still a long way to go to hit that all important final target, and it’s crucial that we get the word out about this campaign and make these sessions happen.

“Individuals can pledge as little as £2 to back us, and we’re really hoping the campaign can also reach more members of the region’s business community. We know times are hard right now, but every little helps, we really do appreciate every single share and pledge.”

If successful, the Big East End Bike Fix Fund will run workshops throughout 2023, at which children will work out what needs fixed, select and reuse spare parts paid for by the fund, and learn how to use a variety of bike tools both confidently and safely. Kids will also be able to borrow toolkits to help them put their learning into practice between sessions.

The target the charities are aiming for, which is just under £7,000, covers tools and materials, as well as staff and travel costs. To back the project and make a pledge to the Big East End Bike Fix Fund, visit spacehive.com/street-bike-repairs.