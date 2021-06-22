Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council, joins a national network of experts as he is appointed to the UK5G Advisory Board.

Sunderland’s forward-thinking reputation and the esteemed standing of its digital leaders, continues to be noticed on a national scale as Patrick steps up to join nine new additions to the board from across the UK.

Striving to ensure that the UK is at the forefront of global 5G development, UK5G is the national innovation network dedicated to the promotion of research, collaboration and the industrial application of 5G in the UK.

UK5G is supported by a senior national advisory board who provide expertise and feedback from their vast industry knowledge and experience, which supports the identification of priorities and future areas of focus, including the UK Government’s 5G Testbeds and Trials Programme.

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council, said: “Working closely with partners across public and private sectors brings huge opportunities to towns and cities. I am passionate about using technology and infrastructure to benefit the lives of all in society, and I hope to bring the experience I’ve gained in my home city of Sunderland to the UK5G Advisory Board, to extend the opportunities that technology can bring to benefit people and places across the UK.”

Sitting alongside representatives from organisations such as BAM Nuttall Ltd and BT Sport, Patrick is thrilled to join the board and motivated to support and build a vibrant 5G community extending across the UK and beyond.

Patrick added: “In Sunderland, we’re making a real difference to our residents, businesses and communities through our focus on 5G and I hope my role with the 5G Advisory Board will allow us to support other places with challenges both similar and different to ours, to ensure that no one and nowhere is left behind.”

Bob Driver, Head of UK5G, said: “We were specifically looking for members to join the board in the final year of DCMS’ 5G Testbed & Trials programme who could provide guidance and advice from the demand side of the 5G ecosystem.

“In particular we were keen to welcome individuals who not only represented key vertical sectors, but also places. Patrick was therefore a great fit and we’re excited to have him bring his insights and perspectives to the board.”