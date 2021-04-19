Teesside entrepreneur Chloë Clover has been named amongst Europe’s leading young visionaries in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for marketing and media.

Chloë Clover, from Redcar, is co-founder of Wander Films, an award-winning video marketing agency based in Middlesbrough’s Boho 5. The firm, started in 2018 with partner Lou Tonner, is responsible for curating value driven content for the likes of Hampton by Hilton and Riot Games.

The highly acclaimed Forbes list, which celebrates the achievements of Europe’s young changemakers, risk takers and innovators, received thousands of international nominations which were judged by a panel of industry experts; this year including one of the world’s richest self-made women, Wildberries founder Tatyana Balalchuk.

Wander Films was created when the pair were travelling in Australia and found work on TV pilots. After spotting a gap in the market, they bought a camera and applied their creative skills to produce video content for businesses and were ahead of the curve by producing video content designed for social media.

After 14 months of travelling, the young entrepreneurs returned to their roots on Teesside and took their offer to the UK market. Since then the business has seen impressive growth, now employing 10 people and producing video marketing for a growing client list, which includes retained work from businesses up and down the country from Glasgow to London.

Speaking about her inclusion in the Forbes list, Chloë said: “I’m blown away and super stoked! We have such a special team, all working hard for the same goals and this is as much for them as it is for me. The last year has been a game changer for us and our team has proper stepped up.”

When the global pandemic hit, Wander Films took an impact, with some clients choosing to postpone contracts. A team of five at the time, Chloë decided to continue supporting concerned clients without charging saying: “Rather than slowing down, we recognised the need for businesses to ramp up their digital presence and be seen ahead of competitor content.

“It was a difficult time for business owners, but we have faith in marketing and the move to digital has given us an opportunity to accelerate efforts for some of our clients. It’s epic to get the opportunity to do this every day for our incredible clients and it was natural for us to step up when it was needed.”

It was this visionary thinking and exceptional leadership that saw Wander Films grow, with turnover set to treble year on year and headcount doubling in the last 12 months.

The listing is the latest in a string of awards for Chloë and the company, which is set to continue its growth protectory and hit the ambitious targets the pair set themselves.

The Forbes 30 under 30 list has a history of spotting young innovators and Chloë joins a global community which includes innovators like Ben Francis, Steve Bartlett, Greta Thunberg, Kevin Systrom, Donald Glover, Daniel Ek, and Yara Shahidi.