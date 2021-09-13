North East-based marketing training academy, Fabric, is celebrating a successful first year of operation that saw over 500 participants take part in its webinars and course lessons – with some from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Built upon 20 years of industry knowledge and award-winning practice right here in the North East, the course has been designed for marketers at all stages of their career, providing a hands-on, real world approach and ensuring that all participants walk away with a powerful and robust marketing strategy.

Since its inception, Fabric has evolved its offer to incorporate additional webinars and short courses, and has so far provided four scholarships.

From award-winning marketer, Lisa Eaton, who is also the founder of strategic marketing agency, Unwritten Group, Fabric provides learners with the opportunity to develop or enhance high level strategic skills. To date it has attracted both experienced and new marketers, including business owners who want to incorporate high-impact marketing into their business plans.

Attracting learners internationally and nationally, including participants based in the North East, London, Manchester, Reading, Bristol, Leeds and across Europe, in addition to the US, Australia and New Zealand, Fabric has already seen great outcomes, including three learners landing new roles since completing the 12-week programme. Fabric has also reported a 100% CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score and a 90% Net Promoter Score.

Lisa Eaton, MD, Fabric, said: “While our stats speak for themselves, it’s the real-world impact that we’re seeing that really stands out to me. Knowing that ambitious marketers have been able to land their first role in industry or secure a promotion following completion of the course is testament to the strength, relevance and quality of the programme. We’ve also worked directly with corporate clients who have been looking to upskill or refresh the skills they have within their wider teams.

“But there’s also something incredibly exciting about how the skills that I learnt through doing business right here in the North East, are being passed on to learners around the world. My ambition is to see the North East become globally recognised as a centre for marketing excellence.”

Indeed Lisa and the team are already in talks with the Department for International Trade to begin developing its growth strategy for Europe and the US.

Maddy Houghton, Fabric’s head of delivery, said: “For me Fabric is more than just a training programme, it’s a way to level the playing field for those unable to commit hundreds of hours and thousands of pounds to professional development. It was so important for us to create something that could provide genuine value to marketers and the businesses they’re in, not only in terms of developing their skills but also in building their confidence and enabling them to secure a job they love. The impact we’ve had in our first year has been incredible and I’m so excited to grow the business so we can give more people the opportunity to transform their lives.”

To find out more about Fabric, visit www.fabric-academy.com. To hear from some of Fabric’s alumni visit www.fabric-academy.com/learner-reviews