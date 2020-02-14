The project team behind the North Sea Link Interconnector is teaching local school pupils about renewable energy from its state-of-the-art Energy Education Centre in Northumberland.

Staff from the company’s interconnector project in Cambois, home to the world’s longest subsea electricity cable, are encouraging schools and teachers to visit the free Energy Education Centre, open to schools in the area.

The Centre, a joint venture between National Grid and Norwegian system operator, Statnett, will enable children from across the county to learn more about the technologies used to produce green energy.

Pupils will also learn about the exciting opportunities a career in engineering can offer, particularly in the North East where latest research by National Grid* reveals 21,000 new recruits will be needed in the future.

The number of recruits estimated to deliver projects such as offshore wind and the interconnector off the coast of Blyth in Northumberland is part of the ‘Net Zero Energy Workforce’ report. The report shows the UK will need to fill 400,000 jobs into its energy sector if it is to meet its target to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Blyth Academy is the latest school to visit the Energy Education Centre. 75 pupils aged between 11-14 enjoyed a fully interactive day using equipment including VR headsets and energy generating bikes.

North Sea Link communications manager, Sallyanne Barson, said: “Over the coming years, we’re hoping to welcome over 2,000 pupils to the Energy Education Centre. Through interactive activities we can give pupils an inside look into the world of renewable energy, interconnectors and the partnership between the UK and Norway.

“It’s important that we are able to give this insight to students as many will go on to work towards the 2050 net zero target. With 400,000 energy sector workers needed over the next 30 years, we’re pleased we can offer free access to the Energy Education Centre as one visit could help influence the future career goals of several students.”

Richard Kirkby, assistant principal at the Academy added: “The students had a great afternoon. The future of our planet and green energy is important to us all, and the students going through the education system now will play a huge part in sustainability for years to come.

“Pupils are already very aware of the impacts of climate change and the visit to the Education Centre helped give them a further understanding of clean energy, the planet’s future, construction and careers in STEM subjects.

I’d advise that other local schools take advantage of this free facility as it’s highly informative.”

The North Sea Link Energy Education Centre will be open for prearranged visits. To arrange a visit call freephone: 0800 298 0405 between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday UK hours (an answer phone is available outside of core hours) or email nslinterconnector@communitycomms.co.uk.