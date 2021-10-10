Newcastle-based construction technology firm NBS, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Russell Haworth, aiming to continue the firm’s already impressive growth – which has been at double-digit levels for the past two years consecutively.

Haworth, is a technology-focused CEO, with a successful track record of growing businesses across multiple sectors – ranging from FinTech to Cyber Security by leveraging software, information and data analytics. He was previously CEO of Nominet, the UK internet domain registry and cyber security company. Prior to this, Haworth spent 14 years at Thomson Reuters working in multiple continents including North America, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to his extensive operational experience, he has a strong background in M&A.

Headquartered at The Old Post Office, within the heart of Newcastle City Centre, NBS’ latest move will help elevate the business further, solidifying its role as a major tech player in the area. Colin Smith, previously Executive Chairman of NBS, will now become UK Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Byggfakta Group, with responsibility for NBS, its Australian and Canadian subsidiaries and Glenigan, the construction and planning data provider.

Colin Smith, Chairman, NBS, says, “Russell brings a wealth of experience and new energy. Not only has he spent the past two decades in the data, information and technology arena, his strong track record includes scaling commercial operations internationally with a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. His leadership style is engaging, inclusive and people-centric and his intelligence and diligence shone through. That’s why we consider him the perfect person to take NBS through the next phase.”

Russell Haworth, CEO, NBS, says, “I’m excited to join a business that has achieved so much already, but equally well positioned to grow further in the construction data and information market. NBS has a rich history and unique products that add tremendous value to the construction industry, as well as being a true north east success story. With further product innovation and international expansion opportunities as well as the Byggfakta Group behind it we have a great opportunity to continue NBS’s growth.”

The company has grown significantly in the past two years, both organically and via acquisitions, resulting in increased international revenues, with permanent bases now established in Canada and Australia, alongside the recent acquisition of SCL Schumann and Ezyspec in Australia. In 2020 Byggfakta Group acquired NBS from RIBA and LDC. Byggfakta Group is a leading software and information company within the European construction industry, with a proprietary cloud-based service and a fully integrated data and software platform.

Search firm, BlairWest, also based in Newcastle, were instrumental in securing Haworth for the role and worked closely alongside NBS to find the perfect fit. Simon West, Co-founder of BlairWest, said: “Having already been aware of the exemplary work that NBS carry out, it was essential that we could find someone who could elevate the business to the next level.

“Similarly to NBS, we take great pride in what we do and understand the importance of getting under the skin of a business before finding the ideal candidate. We’re thrilled that we could deliver a perfect match for the role, particularly for a company with such close ties to Newcastle and the North-East. We look forward to seeing what new heights NBS can reach with Russell Haworth at the helm.”