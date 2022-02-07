A leading healthcare technology provider, Clarity Informatics, has announced its new name and brand – Agilio Software | Primary Care – following their acquisition by Agilio Software in June 2021.

The Wallsend-based business will now operate under Agilio Software Primary Care, with its core products being rebranded to align with the wider Agilio Software Group. Its compliance, HR, and Workforce management system used by 62% of GP practices in England will be known as Agilio TeamNet; its dedicated eLearning library will be named Agilio iLearn; and its appraisals software will be known as Clarity.

The rebrand follows a successful period of integration for the technology firm, since the acquisition last year. Agilio Software Primary Care has grown its workforce by 20%, investing in the engineering, sales, and IT teams, and its Wallsend headquarters has become an important base for the whole Agilio Group.

In Q4 2021, the team at Agilio Software Primary Care launched a new partnership programme which brings their users recommended providers to save them money and time – continuing their long-term vision of providing the primary care sector with the most reliable and trusted technology on the market. In December, they launched a new product designed to support the professional development of First Contact Practitioners, including physiotherapists, podiatrists, and paramedics working in primary care.

David Taylor, Managing Director of Agilio Software Primary Care said: “We’re excited to announce this new chapter for our business as we become Agilio Software Primary Care, an important milestone in what has been a highly successful period since we joined the Agilio Group.

Though we are operating under a new brand, our users will continue to receive the excellent service that they have been accustomed to. We’re excited to expand Agilio Software Primary Care across the country to ensure all primary care organisations and healthcare professionals have the chance to benefit from our innovative, reliable, and trusted technology.”

Neil Laycock, Chief Operating Officer at Agilio Software said: “The formation of Agilio Software Primary Care is more than a new name for the Clarity business; it shows our ambition to use the scale and capabilities of the whole Agilio Software Group. We’re bringing more innovation and new solutions to the broader and increasingly interconnected ecosystem in Primary Care. This process has already started in the few months that Clarity has been part of the Group and will continue to accelerate during the rest of this year.

We’re continuing to develop Agilio Software to ensure that we can provide the dental, primary care, and hospital sectors with the very best software and technology in the industry, with the continued goal to free up time for professionals to focus on patient care.”

Agilio Software provides the dental, primary care, and hospital sectors with a range of technology solutions, with the long-term vision of automating all the operational management processes across the healthcare industry, to allow health care professionals to focus their time providing patient care. The firm has offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, Sheffield, Brighton, and Devon.