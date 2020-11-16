Blueocto Ltd, the South Tyneside web design and development business has announced the appointment of a new designer, Dean Hope, following a run of client wins during 2020.

Hope has spent three years in digital design and user experience in interiors and tech respectively and will be responsible for supporting Blueocto’s growing charity client base to optimise their web presence.

Founded by Caroline Hagan in 2013, Blueocto have become known in the region for their work with charities and in e-commerce with a particular focus on web accessibility.

Caroline said, “I’m so pleased to welcome Dean to the team, to have an extra pair of hands (or arms, to stay true to the octopus of our name) is fantastic. We’ve had a busy year at Blueocto, from building brand new websites to supporting clients to improve sales on their existing sites, through to advising on web accessibility which is a subject very important to us.

Accessibility means that everyone can use your website and have a great experience. It’s not always on people’s radars so to have the opportunity to work with new clients on this is ideal.”

In 2020, Blueocto have welcomed four new clients to their portfolio, with the remit of creating new websites or improving existing ones.

Claire Giles Greetings Cards, a North Shields-based business creating unique cards and stationery chose Blueocto for their brand-new website. The new site enabled the business to handle the huge increase in online sales during lockdown.

And, Addictions UK, a charity supporting those with addiction, have seen a doubling in traffic to their site since working with Blueocto to make improvements to an existing website.

Of his appointment, Dean said, “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the Blueocto team!”