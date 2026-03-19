North East young people to lead debate on banning social media

Who/what: Young people from across the North East are taking part in an online debate next week, discussing the question ‘Should social media be banned for young people?’ It is supported by Durham University researchers Dr Cristina Costa and Dr Michaela Oliver who have been asked to contribute to the UK government’s social media bans consultation.

Durham Members of Youth Parliament and Youth Council members will take part in the debate, offering a local perspective on what has become a global conversation about young people and social media.

Where: To attend online, register here: Should social media be banned for young people? – A debate by and for young people – Digital Literacies Network

In-person invitations for journalists to attend at the venue in Stanley can be arranged.

When: Tuesday 17 March at 10am.

Media opportunities: Dr Costa and Dr Oliver of Durham University’s School of Education are available for interview. They are leading the ‘Trusted Connections’ project aiming to address digital inequality in the North East: New project launches to address digital inclusion in North East England – Durham University

To request an invite to the in-person event, or to arrange interviews and coverage of the debate, please email cristina.costa@durham.ac.uk and michaela.oliver@durham.ac.uk.