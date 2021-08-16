A North East electrical test and measurement company has announced several key appointments as it invests further to support demand and continued international growth.

Seaward has seen 17 new people join in the last two months in various production, logistics, design engineering, customer service, operations and purchasing roles as it gears-up activities at its Peterlee head office and manufacturing facility. A new engineering manager has also been appointed to oversee product development and quality assurance.

With an office also in Tampa, Florida, Seaward currently employs around 170 people and is a market leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments used in a wide variety of electrical, medical, industrial and energy sector applications.

The company is investing further in its workforce to secure capacity to meet the demand for products and services over the last six months and drive it forward as domestic and international markets expand.

The new jobs follow an increase in sales revenues across all sectors in 2021 – up by 20% compared to previous years – with expected further growth during the rest of the year. The company has plans in place to continue this double-digit growth in turnover with an ambitious new product development programme and additional expansion of its international capabilities.

CEO Chris Callan said: “This is an exciting time in Seaward Electronics. We are building on the success of the past and investing to secure the future. We have a strategy to grow – and increasing our engineering capability is a key part of this strategy.

“We offer exciting projects and technologies and it has been fantastic to welcome new members of the team to strengthen our ability to introduce new products into our global markets.”