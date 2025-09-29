North Tyneside Business Award Finalists Announced

The North Tyneside Business Forum is delighted to unveil the finalists for the 28th Annual North Tyneside Business Awards. These prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by local businesses to the economy, reaffirming North Tyneside as a vibrant centre of business excellence.

The awards, organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum, will take place on Thursday, 20th November at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Park, North Tyneside. The glittering event will be hosted by Voiceover Artist, TV and Radio Presenter Ingrid Hagemann.

Chair of the Forum, Angela Tuplin, said:

“The North Tyneside Business Forum are proud champions of businesses in the Borough, providing support, events and networking opportunities to businesses of all sizes, supporting growth and prosperity for all. Recently, Cobalt Business Park has been named as part of an AI Growth Zone in the North East, set to generate more than 5,000 new jobs and attract up to £30 billion in private investment, providing a real opportunity for our members to become part of this growing sector and supply chain. The North Tyneside Business Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, creativity and innovation shown by our local businesses. Each year we are inspired by the dedication and achievements of those who contribute so much to our economy and communities. Congratulations to all the finalists – they are an outstanding example of the talent and determination that makes North Tyneside such a fantastic place to do business.”

Businesses had the opportunity to enter any of five categories, with all category winners automatically considered for the coveted title of “North Tyneside Business of the Year.” Winners in each category will receive a certificate, prize, and trophy, along with substantial recognition and publicity.

The following businesses have been selected as finalists:

New Business

Elemental Occupational Therapy

NUSA Studio

Tyneside Community Store CIC

Retail & Service Provider

Kore+

Bestford Insurance

Specsavers North Shields

Technology Innovation

Cybit

Durhamlane

The Unite Group

Heart of the Business

Barry Irving – Above & Beyond Painting & Decorating

Tara Warren – Bash Academy

Kathryn Meadows – Nicholsons Butchers

The Green Award

Buy the Kilo

The Chocolate Smiths

RLM Windows

In addition to these categories, the public will vote for the “Heart of the Community Award,” recognising businesses that actively support their local community. Previous winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to local initiatives, employment of residents, outstanding customer service, and going the extra mile to be at the heart of their communities.

This year’s nominees for the Heart of the Community Award are:

Turnbulls Funeral Directors

Cheryl Tanner Menopause Coach

Tyneside Community Store CIC

This year’s awards are proudly sponsored by:

The Banks Group,The Exchange 1856, Elevate,The Beacon Centre

Action on Climate Change, Verkada, Ormston Drylining, TyneMet College, Buston & Maughan, NE Display Ltd and SocialPlus.The awards are conducted in partnership with North Tyneside Council.

Additional sponsorship packages are available – please contact:

business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk

0191 643 6000

The North Tyneside Business Forum is run by a management group made up of members from various industry sectors in the Borough and gives support in the form of networking, events and signposting for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside. The Business Forum is supported by, but not run by, North Tyneside Council.

The Forum is FREE to join and is for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.